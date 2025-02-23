California WR Luc Weaver sets official visit to Minnesota

Notre Dame (CA) standout wide receiver Luc Weaver has scheduled an official visit to Minnesota, he announced on X on Saturday.

The 6-foot-3, 194-pound Weaver picked up an offer from the Gophers last May, his second Power Four offer at the time.

Since then, Weaver's stock has increased dramatically with the Washington Huskies, Utah Utes, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Cal Golden Bears, Arizona State Sun Devils, UCLA Bruins, and Boston College Eagles all extended offers.

Currently, the official visit for Weaver to Minneapolis on June 13 is his third official visit scheduled. He'll also make trips to Utah and Kansas this summer so far.

The three-sport athlete who also partakes in track and is a basketball standout for Notre Dame was fantastic this past fall for the Knights recording 53 receptions for 1,024 yards and 10 touchdowns. He had 1,402 all-purpose yards on the season as well.