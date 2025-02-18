Father of 2026 five-star QB Brady Smigiel: ‘He knows what he’s doing’

Newbury Park head coach Joe Smigiel is long past the point of having to offer his five-star quarterback son much guidance in the recruiting process.

Brady Smigiel, the 18th-ranked recruit in the 2026 class, has unofficial visits lined up to Washington (March 8), South Carolina (March 27), UCLA (April 3) and Michigan (April 19). He’s also locked in an official visit to Washington (June 19).

As of Sunday afternoon, no other dates had yet to be booked for additional visits, Joe Smigiel told Bruin Blitz.