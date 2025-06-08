The U’s Luke Sowby: Pure Game

Luke Sowby with the jumper

I don’t want to jinx it for my guy Luke Sowby who intends to pour himself into and enroll as a freshman at vaunted academic-based school St Francis, but I see so much of Jrue Holiday in him truly. Rewind to 2002. I’m talking to a supremely mature Jrue Holiday as an 8th grader, doing whatever and however he wants to the comp in game back in the day. Most impressive thing of Jrue was his off the charts maturity and dedication for the game. He told me “It’s ok E-Woods, show the world my story just via my game, a written story isn’t my style right now in 8th, even though I respect your stories.” I could tell J-Holiday was a super special person. I could see in the pupil of his eye and the confidence of his soul that he would be a legend at Campbell Hall High, UCLA, and even the NBA maybe. Back to Luke, he trains like a fiend like the great ones of recent history a la my guy Nikolas Khamenia. Nik would be in the gym like 12-15 hours a day if he could, but his village reminds him that’s not healthy. Same with Luke. They have this burning desire to live inside hoop, the game they want to show pure love for, as the game loves them right back. 100. Nik has headed to Duke. Luke also wants to go to a great academic school after his prep career. Both his parents attended USC, a school I used to teach 400 feet away from in the mid 90s. Click here for Erik's Californiapreps.com Nik Khamenia feature story My point in all this? I was sad that I missed out in writing Jrue Holiday’s story when he was an 8th grader, but I feel incredibly blessed to write Luke’s story as he starts a fire AAU and high school career. And I get to watch his journey up close.



Left to right: Shai Gildeous-Alexander, Olin Simplis, Chris Paul

The ever amazing Olin Simplis, the “Guard Whisperer”, whom I’ve called a close brother these past 12 years turned me onto Luke and had super high praise for him. Olin who is bar none the Mt Everest of trainers in LA for his real one caring heart for youngsters, was a significant factor in training and developing Spencer Dinwiddie of the NBA ever since Spencer was very young, and also current NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander who played a year at Kentucky before being drafted into the NBA. Olin is also the Master Trainer for Wasserman Sports Agency. To illustrate his resume, grab a large handful of sand and note all the myriad of small granules. That’s how many super NBA, WNBA, college, and prep stand outs Olin has had his hand in guiding in life. Olin Simplis Instagram page Olin has only given me like 3 recommendations of players to consider doing stories of in 12 years of my being a brother to him. Luke is fantastically one of them. Why? Luke’s incredible game is as good as any as you’ll find on any 8th grade age youngster’s teams like the ones I’ve seen, such as Paul George Elite or Why Not.



Luke at the line

The U AAU team and entire The U program was an opportunity that Luke felt has been a life changing choice for him. I’ll let Luke explain, “Being with Olin is incredible! He pushes you to be your very best. All these other super high elite athletes that he trains all get the same equity. It’s so cool to be around that and it has made all the difference in the world for me. It really has!” This young man-child has a work ethic that’s off the charts with 2 a days. Let’s hear from him about how his training helps his development, “I like to work out with elastic bands a lot. The conditioning from this helps me get more energy at the end of games. “Working with Olin has been vital. We have gotten very close, spend so much time together. He’s such a great mentor who gives so much technical and life advice. “So many high level athletes are around us at all times. Shooting used to be my weakness, now it’s my strength. In training, the guys that have been such incredible mentors are Harrison Cohen and Terry Smith. I’ve just come up a ton under their watchful eye, I’m so grateful.” Talking to Luke is like talking to an extremely fully mature adult. Really, people. I have a saying that I don’t want to be the smartest guy in the room. So I’d want to fill that room with Luke. Lol. His dad Anson Sowby is so articulate and passionate about his son’s future that you could talk to him for hours without skipping a beat. Luke Sowby Instagram page



Luke

Feel Anson speaking his prideful words about his son, “Sometimes I watch Luke in the gym and it just hits me—I’m not looking at a kid chasing points, I’m looking at someone chasing his true passion. “The way he pours himself into the game, it’s not for trophies or attention. It’s how he lives. How he becomes more of himself. As his dad, I see the hours, the pressure, the quiet discipline no one else sees. And I just feel lucky—lucky to witness someone that’s found what he loves at such a young age.” How is it to see Luke in game playing that sport he loves? Dribble, dribble, get to the free throw line and rise above the defender, pop it in their face for two, people! Am I giving away the secrets? Nah. I’m sure the defense has scouted out Luke, seen his signature move. It’s like former defenses used to see D-Wade’s go to moves in Miami! They just don’t have a counter for Luke’s moves because he’s perfected them so well. #snap Luke is so dedicated to his craft, to his academics, to hanging in the gym with Olin Simplis and occasionally with other trainers to get every possible advantage to perfect his ever sharpening game. He cares so much, but he comes off effortless like the great ones, honestly. Luke cares deeply for his 11 year old younger sister Sienna who looks up to him. He plays hard for her, his game pure for the right reason, people. How pure is Luke? He will tell you something that almost NO ONE his age realizes. Luke doesn’t play at 8th grade for college coaches, for possible offers, attention like that. Dude plays just for the skill. He blocks out ALL THE NOISE. For real. I asked him about viewing periods. He was like, “What’s that?” I love it bro. Rich Paul, leader of Klutch Sports said something wise recently. He said youngsters all want to play games all week and not focus on the training that is necessary to perfect a skill set. That’s what European players do, they train 6 days a week and play once a week vs the other way around it seems in the US. Well, that’s not Luke, he’s pure to the game, “My mindset is to build up my skill set first. I’m going to focus on my body, that’s where my priority is, to put all my energy into that, as I’m young and don’t want to let my emphasis be on colleges and coaches. Offers and attention will come later after I’ve earned it through doing a lot of work first.” That’s old school, Luke’s mindset is really worth celebrating, people.



Luke in the lab

Ask Luke about how he feels leading his The U AAU Team into battle and smoke comes off his skin, fire out his lungs, and sweat, blood, and tears all get into the mix. He explains, “The first tournament we all played together, it was good comp for us. I did well with them but I felt I had known these guys a long time and shared a bond already. “Even though I hadn’t really known them a long time, they made me feel special, and I went out of my way to make them feel special. We now have this off the charts vibe all these months later!” #The U is the place to be Click here for my story on one of The U teams and its programs Let’s vibe Luke’s ever loving mom Roberta, who hails from Brazil. She is so unbelievably smart, caring, detailed, and has such high hopes and pride in her son like few of the parents I’ve known in the 672 features written in 25 years as a writer. Roberta says, “His commitment, work ethic and passion are admirable. Luke applies his high IQ on the court which really sets him apart. I learn from him every single day” #A mother’s love is oh so pure Olin Simplis also has mad respect for Luke and keeps it real and 100 at all times. He has the most immense respect from all the trainers in the nation, and I know the most high profile and real ones there are to know to be sure. Olin says of Luke, “This guy is really putting in the work and heading places. His grind is impressive. He leads his The U AAU team and has his head on straight, and his priorities right. “Luke has such a bright future because of his conditioning, his improved shooting and dedication to the craft. He’s such an impressive young man that we all expect big things from in many ways in the future!” #drop the mic time people



The U's Harrison Cohen