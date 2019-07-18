Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell’s Three-Point Stance is here with thoughts on Pac-12 recruiting, some huge Pac-12 commitments and some random recruiting thoughts.



1. CHECKING IN ON PAC-12 RECRUITING

Chad Johnson, Jr. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Let’s take a look at each conference over the next few weeks as we hit the summer lull in recruiting and see who’s been doing the best and who’s been struggling. We continue today with the Pac-12. Dominating – Oregon – The Ducks continue their recruiting momentum from a year ago under Mario Cristobal and are leading the conference in points as well as four stars. So Close – Washington – The Huskies have less commitments than Oregon but a higher average star ranking and could give the Ducks a run for their money by the end of the cycle. Struggling – USC, UCLA, Utah – USC is taking guys it would never take in other years. I’m not sure why UCLA continues to reach for guys and aren’t as involved with the big names. Utah has only five commitments early. Quietly Impressive – Cal, Colorado, Arizona – None of these classes will wow you but they are very solid especially for middle-of-the-pack programs in the Pac-12. Cal is 16 for 16 with three-stars, Colorado is 13 for 14 and Arizona is 7 for 8. Not bad. Happy With Headliners – Arizona State – Chad Johnson Jr. leads the way for the Sun Devils' class as the clear headliner but is joined by some other solid players. Small But Good – Stanford – The academic restrictions usually mean a slower start for Stanford but this is a high quality class despite its lack of numbers.

2. RECENT PAC-12 COMMITMENTS I LIKE

Drake Metcalf (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

3. RECRUITING ODDS AND ENDS

Jahari Rogers (Sam Spiegelman)