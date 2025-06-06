Three Predictions: Luke Fahey, Oklahoma, LSU

Luke Fahey

FAHEY WON'T DECIDE UNTIL THE END OF THE MONTH - AT LEAST

Four-star quarterback Luke Fahey has Stanford and Indiana as his top two teams. He was at Stanford last weekend and will be at Indiana this weekend. But a decision is not right around the corner for the Mission Viejo, Calif., standout just yet. That’s because Fahey – who has openly said numerous times he’s not going to rush his commitment – could visit Oregon sometime this month and then he’s definitely heading to Ohio State on the final visit weekend of June. That’s when everything could change in his recruitment. Ohio State was a dream school for Fahey since he was a little kid and an offer from the Buckeyes would be a game-changer for him. Stanford told him on his visit that it might offer a few other quarterbacks if he wasn’t going to commit and he still left without a pledge. A day later, Baylor commit Quinn Murphy was offered. Fahey is going through the recruiting process on his own timetable. Some programs couldn’t wait and they’ve come and gone. Stanford and Indiana are at the top but Oregon to some extent and especially Ohio State means this will go on awhile longer.

OKLAHOMA WILL NOT HAVE TWO QB COMMITS IN THIS CLASS

Jaden O’Neal (Photo by Jeff McCulloch/Rivals.com)

It’s coming up on a year that Jaden O’Neal has been committed to Oklahoma. He even moved to Mustang, Okla., for his senior season, just on the other side of town from the Norman campus. But O’Neal is now seriously looking around with Florida State, Arizona and others involved, a little turned off that Oklahoma has prioritized four-star QB Bowe Bentley in the class, especially since new offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle got to town. A simple solution would be to take both. It wouldn’t be the first time that two quarterbacks went in the same class. But that seems unlikely as O’Neal gets recruited over and he’s looking at other options. Bentley is down to LSU (where he visited last weekend) and Oklahoma (where he visits this weekend). O’Neal remains committed to the Sooners but is taking visits and investigating other options. It’s less likely both end up in Norman.

QB ELIJAH HAVEN WILL STILL END UP AT LSU

Elijah Haven