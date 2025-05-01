Three-star LB Oscar Aguilar commits to Arizona State

On Tuesday morning, 6-foot-3 215-pound Oscar Aguilar (Downey) announced his decision publicly on social media.

Last season, the linebacker was instrumental in his team’s 9-2 campaign, registering 102 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, five forced fumbles, and four sacks.

He started on the varsity team as a freshman and has posted 258 tackles thus far in his high school career.