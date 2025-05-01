Three-star LB Oscar Aguilar commits to Arizona State

On Tuesday morning, 6-foot-3 215-pound Oscar Aguilar (Downey) announced his decision publicly on social media.
Last season, the linebacker was instrumental in his team’s 9-2 campaign, registering 102 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, five forced fumbles, and four sacks.
He started on the varsity team as a freshman and has posted 258 tackles thus far in his high school career.
Aguilar is Arizona State’s 12th pledge and the third commitment from California, joining tight end Hayden Vercher and Niniva Nicholson, who also hail from Southern California.
Aguilar’s commitment has placed ASU's 2026 class No. 12 nationally and second in the Big 12 behind Kansas.