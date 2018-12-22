CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position

Kyle Ford

*****

A longtime commitment to Georgia, Haselwood backed off that pledge in October and will announce his decision Jan. 5 at the All-American Bowl in San Antonio. The buzz now is he is set to be an Oklahoma Sooner, his childhood favorite. Georgia looked to be in a good spot a week or so ago, but when the news of his close friend Justin Fields broke that he may be leaving Athens, things shifted quickly. Chad Simmons’ pick: Oklahoma “Miami at one time was viewed as the favorite, but now Oklahoma has the momentum, with Georgia still fighting.”

*****

Wright has never been in a rush to get this recruiting process over, even though his eventual pick seems obvious at this stage. Wright took no official visits during the season, and canceled what was supposed to be his first official visit of the process Dec. 14 to Georgia. Tennessee, North Carolina, Penn State and West Virginia are all potential January official visit destinations, but none have been scheduled yet. Adam Friedman’s pick: Tennessee “The sheer number of times he's been to Knoxville and the fact that he canceled his official visit to Georgia last weekend to take yet another unofficial visit to Tennessee is a clear sign of his intentions.”

*****

McCoy is a two-way standout who is leaning toward playing wide receiver in college. A long-time USC lean, the hometown Trojans nearly lost this one with the shakeup of Clay Helton’s coaching staff, but a recent visit to the school looks to have assuaged many of McCoy’s concerns. Texas remains in the mix, and McCoy is expected to announce Jan. 5 at the All-American Bowl. Adam Gorney’s pick: USC “This is much closer than a lot of people imagine, because Texas is really intriguing the five-star prospect, but in the end I think his connections to the USC program and his recent visit to campus to meet with offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury win out.”

*****

When the week started, expectations were Steele would likely sign in the early period, but the five-star decided to forego that opportunity and wait until the late period. He originally made a commitment to USC last summer, but backed off that pledge in October and earlier this month released a final five that included the Trojans, Florida, Oklahoma, Oregon and South Carolina. Gorney’s pick: Florida “The Gators have emerged as the favorite, but it's a little curious that he decided not to sign on Wednesday because he said he wasn't ready yet. That makes me think Oregon is emerging and could steal him, but those are probably the only two contenders at this point.”

*****

This recruitment looks to be coming down to Alabama and LSU. Sopsher is a Louisiana native and extremely close with Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron, but the chatter has been more about the Crimson Tide the last six or so weeks. Sopsher is expected to take official visits to both schools, along with Ole Miss in January, and those visits will be key for each. Previous official visits were taken to Texas A&M and Oregon in the last month. Simmons’ pick: Alabama “Right now, Alabama appears to have the edge on LSU, but this will go down to the wire.”

*****

*****

This decision may already be made, and Stevenson’s signature is likely already on a letter of intent, but as the destination remains unknown until an All-American Bowl announcement on Jan. 5 we include the South Florida native in this lineup. Official visits were taken to Auburn and Florida this fall, but Stevenson has narrowed his choices to two other schools in the South. Rob Cassidy’s pick: Georgia “It's either Miami or Georgia, and I'm leaning to Georgia because things do not seem healthy at Miami right now.”

*****

A knee injury as a senior did not impact Ford’s recruitment, but it may have prolonged his decision. He named a top five of Colorado, Michigan, Oregon, USC and Washington in November, and took an official visit to USC the final weekend in December before the dead period. Gorney’s pick: USC “This one is pretty close, as well, between USC and Washington. But I think the hometown Trojans win out. Washington has done an excellent job with Ford and he had a great visit to Seattle, but the more time that passes and the addition of Kingsbury to USC's offense should push Ford to the Trojans.”

*****

Miami brought Bogle in for an official visit the weekend of Dec. 14, hoping to encourage the four-star defensive end to sign the following Wednesday. The Canes were unsuccessful in that effort, and Bogle will take this recruitment into the New Year. Alabama, Florida and Tennessee are the other primary contenders here, and he has already visited each of his top schools. Cassidy’s pick: Miami “He's a must-get for Miami, and he's been a UM lean for so long it's hard for me to imagine him getting away.”

*****

While some prospects on this list were potential early-signers, Antony-Richards was always going to take his recruitment out into the month of January. Official visits have already been taken to Penn State (Oct. 27) and Auburn (Dec. 7), and one to Florida is scheduled for the weekend of Jan. 11. Miami and Tennessee are expected to be the final two official visit destinations for Antony-Richards before he signs in February. Cassidy’s pick: Miami “He is possibly the most unpredictable prospect left on the board. Could be Miami. Could be Auburn. Could be any number of schools.”

*****

