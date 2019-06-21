News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-21 11:57:19 -0500') }} football Edit

Top 2022 OL Earnest Greene back from Clemson

Bx7kgtthvrxwxbfyaibx
Earnest Greene
Adam Gorney • Rivals.com
@adamgorney
Recruiting Analyst

Earnest Greene has never seen anything like Clemson.The 2022 offensive tackle from Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco recently visited with a bunch of his teammates including Clemson commit D.J. Ui...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}