With the dead period over and rankings updates around the corner, now is a perfect time to take a look at the top uncommitted prospects at each position. Here is a summary of where the recruitments of the top uncommitted athletes stand heading into their senior seasons.



Top contenders: Georgia, Auburn, South Carolina Recruiting outlook: Bigsby's recruitment has seen a number of changes over the last month or so. His latest visit to Georgia seems to have been put the Bulldogs in the lead position but their lead is not insurmountable. Auburn and South Carolina were the leaders for Bigsby's commitment prior to that visit to Athens, and both have a chance to regain their momentum before his commitment in August. Farrell’s take: All signs point to Georgia for Bigsby right now, but things have changed in his recruitment before and they could again. A lot depends on if he wants to be the lone running back in a class or if he’s OK sharing the load. Right now I see him at Georgia.

EJ Smith (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Top contenders: Stanford, Georgia, Florida, Ohio State, Texas A&M Recruiting outlook: Smith is in no rush to announce a commitment, and he seems to be wrestling with his choices. Stanford and Texas A&M seem to have most of his attention at this point but the son of the great Emmitt Smith always has an eye on Florida. A commitment will likely come much closer to signing day, but in the meantime expect all of these schools, along with Georgia and Ohio State, to command Smith's attention. Farrell’s take: I can see Smith at many places and Stanford is probably the one I see right now, but this could and likely will change a lot. The Aggies can’t be counted out and Florida is always an option, but I’d pick Stanford today.

Elijhah Badger (adidas)

Top contenders: Oregon, USC, Arizona State, Michigan Recruiting outlook: Badger's recruitment is fairly open at the moment, but Oregon seems to be the likely destination. Other teams will have the opportunity to make their move, but with his impending visit to Eugene this weekend, the Ducks might be able to convince Badger that he doesn't need to allow his recruitment to go any further. Farrell’s take: Mario Cristobal and Oregon have the lead in this one I think and it could end sooner than later. USC could always make a late push, especially with a new coach, but right now I have the Ducks.

Caziah Holmes (Ryan Snyder/Blue White Illustrated)

Top contenders: Penn State, Florida, Miami, Tennessee, Kentucky, Florida State and Auburn Recruiting outlook: Holmes has prolonged his recruitment as he tries to determine his final destination, but the two front-runners appear to be Penn State and Florida State. The Nittany Lions have made huge strides in the state of Florida over the last few recruiting classes, but Willie Taggart is working to get the Seminoles rolling again. Holmes is expected to visit Florida State this weekend, and there will be a lot of attention on him as the Noles try to build momentum. Farrell’s take: FSU will be tough to beat here if he continues to show interest and take visits, but Penn State has stolen players from Florida before and could again. I think it depends on how the season goes for the Seminoles, but I pick them at this point.

Jeremiah Pegues (adidas)