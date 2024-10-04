Top list emerges for 2026 four-star quarterback Luke Fahey

in other news
Top-100 WR Madden Williams discusses Penn State visit
The visit made a strong impression on Williams, "I think that Penn St. is definitely one of my top choices right now."
Rumor Mill: several colleges closing in on top targets
PG Lino Mark (Notre Dame) is set to announce his commitment on Wednesday. USC is on his list but may not be leading.
Recruiting Rumor Mill: Feedback rolls in from key visits
This late update includes new info on (L to R) ATH Brandon Arrington, TE Israel Briggs, and DE Hayden Lowe.
Four-star 2026 OLB Talanoa Ili recaps visit to UCLA game
Ili has plans to make trips for games at Oklahoma, Alabama and Ohio State before the end of the season.
GIF breakdown: A look at the 10 times Georgia targeted Zabien Brown
Former Mater Dei DB star Zabien Brown was tested early but was a hero at the end. Watch all 10 analyzed plays on video.
in other news
Top-100 WR Madden Williams discusses Penn State visit
The visit made a strong impression on Williams, "I think that Penn St. is definitely one of my top choices right now."
Rumor Mill: several colleges closing in on top targets
PG Lino Mark (Notre Dame) is set to announce his commitment on Wednesday. USC is on his list but may not be leading.
Recruiting Rumor Mill: Feedback rolls in from key visits
This late update includes new info on (L to R) ATH Brandon Arrington, TE Israel Briggs, and DE Hayden Lowe.