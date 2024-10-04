Advertisement

in other news

Top-100 WR Madden Williams discusses Penn State visit

Top-100 WR Madden Williams discusses Penn State visit

The visit made a strong impression on Williams, "I think that Penn St. is definitely one of my top choices right now."

 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Rumor Mill: several colleges closing in on top targets

Rumor Mill: several colleges closing in on top targets

PG Lino Mark (Notre Dame) is set to announce his commitment on Wednesday. USC is on his list but may not be leading.

 • Rob Cassidy
Recruiting Rumor Mill: Feedback rolls in from key visits

Recruiting Rumor Mill: Feedback rolls in from key visits

This late update includes new info on (L to R) ATH Brandon Arrington, TE Israel Briggs, and DE Hayden Lowe.

 • Adam Gorney
Four-star 2026 OLB Talanoa Ili recaps visit to UCLA game

Four-star 2026 OLB Talanoa Ili recaps visit to UCLA game

Ili has plans to make trips for games at Oklahoma, Alabama and Ohio State before the end of the season.

 • Tracy McDannald
GIF breakdown: A look at the 10 times Georgia targeted Zabien Brown

GIF breakdown: A look at the 10 times Georgia targeted Zabien Brown

Former Mater Dei DB star Zabien Brown was tested early but was a hero at the end. Watch all 10 analyzed plays on video.

 • Tony Tsoukalas

Published Oct 4, 2024
Top list emerges for 2026 four-star quarterback Luke Fahey
circle avatar
Adam Gorney  •  Rivals.com
National Recruiting Director
Twitter
@adamgorney
