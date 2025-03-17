Top overall performers, rankings implications from OT7 Week 1

DALLAS – OT7 kicked off Week 1 of action of a multi-week long 7-on-7 this weekend with a star-studded collection of squads from around the country. The schedule kicked off this weekend at Dallas College Mountain View Campus. Here is all of the Rivals coverage from the event. Here are the top performers from the first weekend of action action headlined by USC-bound QB Jonas Williams.

1. FOUR-STAR QB JONAS WILLIAMS (USC COMMIT)

Jonas Williams was Rivals' Day 1 top performer and finished the weekend off as the overall MVP from Week 1 of the OT7 season. We love the future Trojans' arm talent -- and his ability to make high-level throws consistently throughout the weekend of competition. Williams was timely and accurate working in the middle of the field -- and has outstanding arm power and deep-ball accuracy to attack downfield. Williams was able to send out lasers in the red zone and level throws effectively -- and showed excellent chemistry with his receivers, despite being a victim of several drops in on Saturday. More importantly, the USC verbal impressed going through his progressions and delivering big-time throws in timely situations. Williams had 16 tournament in Week 1, including nine on Day 2.

2. FOUR-STAR WR CHRIS STEWART (TEXAS COMMIT)

Chris Stewart had a busy day on Saturday reeling in nearly 20 receptions in a single game -- and the Texas commitment was even more involved in the offense and more productive on Sunday. The four-star WR excelled in the slot. Stewart sat in zones and picked apart opposing defenses. He's electric after the catch and smooth in open space with the rock in his hands. Stewart was able to get open quickly and carve up zone defenses routinely -- and found the end zone repeatedly.

3. FIVE-STAR CB HAVON FINNEY JR.

Havon Finney Jr. was on-point throughout the weekend manning an outside cornerback spot for SFE. The five-star CB who reclassified into the 2026 cycle had a game-closing interception along with several timely pass breakups during Saturday's action -- then was equally as impactful on Day 2 with another pick and several strong passes defensed on the day. We love Finney's elite length for the position -- and more so his ability to turn and run and break on the ball at 6-foot-3 and 170 pounds.

4. FOUR-STAR CB SAMARI MATTHEWS

Samari Matthews was all over the defensive secondary and constantly around the ball during Week 1 of OT7 action. The top-50 recruit from North Carolina manned multiple spots in the secondary -- showing off not only his coverage skills but also his versatility. Matthews stepped in front of several passes in his direction over the course over the weekend, including on Sunday -- coming up with a tipped pass that led to a pick and an. interception of his own. Matthews constantly put himself in the middle of the action. He can cover a ton of ground in a hurry and is sound in coverage and playing the football.

5. FOUR-STAR SAF TEDARIUS HUGHES (FLORIDA STATE COMMIT)

Tedarius Hughes was a ball-hawking presence back deep for SFE -- and came away with multiple interceptions over the course of the weekend and especially in Sunday's action. Hughes is hard to avoid at 6-foot-3 and 180 pounds -- and he boasts superb range at the back end of the secondary. The four-star SAF committed to Florida State also notched several more pass breakups over the top and was a force on this star-studded defense.

6. FOUR-STAR ATH SALESI MOA

Salesi Moa turned heads with big plays on both sides of the ball during OT7 Week 1. The top recruit from Utah saw snaps at wide receiver and at cornerback -- and was up to the challenge at both premier skill positions. The four-star ATH was sure-handed and a playmaker after the catch -- a favorite target for five-star QB Ryder Lyons working underneath and in the middle of the field, coming back to the football, as well as one of his top deep threats in Sunday's action as the offense kicked into gear. Moa also impressed in coverage -- often working opposite opposing team's top receivers and clamping them down along the way.

7. FOUR-STAR QB DIA BELL (TEXAS COMMIT)

Dia Bell showcased excellent arm talent and his ability to push the ball downfield effectively and deliver in the red zone. The future Longhorn out of South Florida got better as the tournament progressed. Bell was smooth operating and moving within the pocket with outstanding touch on his deep balls. He has a big arm and is able to deliver high-level throws outside -- and do so at a high clip. The Texas verbal was surgical working in the red zone -- and showcased his ability to improvise and operate out of structure rather seamlessly. Steve Sarkisian is getting another good one in Bell -- who has many athletic traits that separate him at this premium position.

8. WR ERIC MCFARLAND (2028)

Eric McFarland was one of a handful of 2028 prospects to take his game to different heights in Week 1 of the OT7 season. No defensive back could contain McFarland for long. The freshman did a little bit of everything -- from stretching the field deep, to turning short receptions into massive gains, and making highlight-level receptions in the end zone throughout the weekend. McFarland is twitchy and can separate with ease as an underclassman. We anticipate hearing his name over and over again in multiple settings the next few years.

9. THREE-STAR WR JAMES SCOTT

James Scott emerged as one of the top pass-catchers in this tournament -- finding his rhythm as game action went on. The 6-foot-5, 200-pounder is a mismatch working downfield. Scott is able to play above the rim and make contested catches with defenders in his face. He also came up with some big grabs in the red zone -- working on the perimeter and taking advantage of 50-50 balls thrown in his vicinity. We love the 2026 receiver's range and upside -- and is due for a rankings bump as a true perimeter weapon that can make big plays in various settings.

10. FOUR-STAR WR DAKOTA GUERRANT (2027)

Dakota Guerrant was one of many very productive receivers for SFE. The 2027 top-100 WR from Michigan was incredibly efficient compiling yardage after the catch. Guerrant is elusive in the open field and able to maneuver well working with defenders in his face, too. He has strong hands and is able to play above the rim and work through tight coverage, and made receptions at different levels of the field. He's a stock-up WR in the 2027 class with massive upside playing in the slot or working on the perimeter.

MORE NOTES ON PERFORMANCES AT OT7