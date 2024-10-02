PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1SNTkxUDg2TFhYJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVI1OTFQODZMWFgnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
basketball

Top Tier California Point Guard Lino Mark commits to Rutgers Basketball

Zach Smart • TheKnightReport
Hoops Recruiting Analyst

After whittling down his list to four programs, three-star Class of 2025 point guard Lino Mark has announced he's headed to Rutgers. Mark, who was sold on the communal culture and family oriented environment of Rutgers, as he rapidly adapted to the tight knit locker room during his visit, chose the Scarlet Knights over Seton Hall, West Virginia and the University of Southern California.

A West Coast recruit, Mark catalyzes Notre Dame HS in the Sherman Oaks area of Los Angeles with his crafty scoring repertoire. The shifty, athletic 6-foot-2, 170-pound Mark has a manipulative one on one arsenal. His game is buoyed by an innate skill set for in-traffic scoring and off-hand finishing.

"For me it just made the most sense," Mark told TKR. "I sat with my family for hours going over the pros and cons for each, then it just added up to Rutgers. In addition the love hospitality I get from the team and community is unmatched. I felt it was the best option for me to achieve my goals and do whatever it takes to get me there."

Mark has progressed into a radiant 3-point shooter, with a fluid stroke and rare quickness of release. He habitually keeps defenders off balance with his ability to get his shot off via the dribble. Mark has levitated into the upper crust of the nation's top guards with his high wired, defense dissecting style. He's routinely able to draw defenders in with his powerful handle, as he's become a big play threat with his diversified scoring portfolio and purity of vision. Rutgers head coach Steve Pikiell is known for granting guards offensive freedom and letting them operate without any shackles to their game. This was a vital factor in landing the now seasoned senior.

Playing for the Oakland Soliders on the AAU circuit, Mark registered his presence as a high pressure navigating, timely outside shot maker. Beyond hitting several monumental 3-pointers on the EYBL circuit, Mark was able to dole out get-ahead assists in the uptempo attack and kick it out to the various floor spacers at his disposal.

His commitment to Rutgers comes in the aftermath of official visits to his aforementioned final four, as he officially visited Rutgers on Sept.18.

"It was amazing," said Mark. "Everything I could ask for I received. It felt like family from the moment I stepped foot on campus."

Mark is the second commitment in as many weeks for Rutgers. Last week, the Scarlet Knights received a verbal pledge from a Class of 2025 recruit in 6-foot-10 1-of-1 Prep Academy (NC) forward Gevonte Ware.

Now that Mark is committed, he's already put his recruiting hat on and is working on helping to add to this 2025 class.

"I'm working on my guy Chris Nwuli," he said. "He just got done with his visit this weekend and I keep telling him to come join the Knighthood family. We have so much to offer and it's a place where we are all going to eat at."

