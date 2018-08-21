This article was written by Todd Malecki* Nothing is harder in today’s basketball world than evaluations. Many of us have varied opinions on why one player is better than another, etc. The one marker I’ve always used is toughness. I always felt that being tough and able to outwork someone either playing or coaching is what I wanted as a hallmark. Gauging a player’s toughness level is also the basis of how I help recruit and evaluate or coach players. 6-5 class of 2019 Tory San Antonio is a young man from Rancho Verde HS in Moreno Valley that meets my toughness criteria.



Tory San Antonio (Rancho Verde HS-2019) rises for a dunk Photo by Dave Keefer

He is someone I’ve seen play for a few years and I’ve seen steady improvement in his game. This weekend I was able to coach him, spend time with him, watch him accept coaching and play against some pretty good talent at the 7th Annual 5 Counties Top 100 College Showcase. He can shoot the ball, put it on the deck, and make good decisions. He needs to get stronger but is wiry strong, with above average basketball IQ. He played for the Puerto Rican National Team this summer, a big honor indeed.



There are many D1 schools tracking him and I for one believe his best basketball is ahead of him. He has visible leadership qualities and relates well with everyone. However, when he gets on the floor he seems to not like too many opponents - again, the toughness. His high school head coach, Brandon Baker, has done a great job with the Rancho Verde program and also likes tough players. Like me, Coach Baker feels that Tory is primed for a great year. He is good in the classroom and is a good teammate. He will put in the time and work on whatever a coach asks of him. If I were a coach at the D1 level I would give this man a look. His dream school is the University of Miami but he is open to all offers.

*Todd Malecki Director with 26 years experience at Icemen Basketball, 9th Annual College Evaluation & Recruiting Day, 7th Annual 5 Counties Top 100 College Showcase, The 12th Annual Desert Valley All Star Games.

