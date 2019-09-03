*****

As a recruit: Sears' recruitment developed later than some other quarterbacks in his class, but just prior to the start of his senior year he committed to Duke. Despite his pledge to the Blue Devils, USC continued to chase the California native, eventually flipping him late in the fall. With the Trojans: Sears redshirted in 2017 and then competed with J.T. Daniels for the starting job prior to the 2018 season. After losing out on the battle he served as Daniels' backup, starting one game and completing 20-of-28 passes for 235 yards and two touchdowns. This year, he battled for the starting job again, but came out fourth on the Trojans' depth chart and entered his name in the portal shortly thereafter. Potential landing spots: Duke, Utah

As a recruit: Slahuddin initially committed to USC during the summer prior to his senior year and stayed committed through the fall, despite taking several visits elsewhere. He backed off his pledge after not signing early with the Trojans before announcing for Pitt on National Signing Day in 2018. As a Panther: One of the highest-ranking Pitt signees in recent years, Salahuddin came into the program with huge expectations. After appearing in three games and rushing for 37 yards as a true freshman, Salahuddin came into 2019 hoping to earn a starting job. But an offseason injury caused him to fall down the pecking order and Salahuddin entered the portal. Potential landing spots: Syracuse, North Carolina, USC, Illinois, Maryland

As a recruit: A talented athlete with a number of offers, Powell initially committed to Texas last fall. That pledge would only last two months, though, as he flipped to Baylor and signed with the Bears during the Early Signing Period. With the Bears: Powell enrolled early and spent the spring working out at quarterback, his preferred position. But after falling behind on the depth chart, he switched to wide receiver for the fall. After trying out his new position during camp, Powell elected to enter the portal rather than start the season with the Bears. While he could return, it’s likely he’s looking for a new program where he can play quarterback. Potential landing spots: SMU, Texas State, Illinois, TCU

As a recruit: As a high school prospect, Scott’s recruitment really didn’t take off until after his senior year, when schools such as Maryland, Tulane and Rutgers hosted him for official visits. But a chance to stay home and play for LSU was too much for him to pass up. After leaving the Tigers and going to JUCO, Scott landed at Missouri, once again spurning Tulane for an SEC program. As a Tiger: Scott will be looking for the fourth school of his college football career after not appearing in any games while with LSU or Missouri. He came to Missouri with hopes of taking over for Drew Lock, but after the arrival of transfers Kelly Bryant and Shawn Robinson and a failure to win the backup job during fall camp, Scott entered the portal. Potential landing spots: Tulane

