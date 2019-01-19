Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-19 12:24:43 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Trinity League Showdown: St. John Bosco edges Mater Dei

Jack Nelson
Californiapreps.com Senior Writer

St. John Bosco Braves 77, Mater Dei Monarchs 74 Before a standing room only sold out crowd at the St John Bosco gym on Friday night, St John Bosco gave Mater Dei only its 3rd defeat in Trinity Leag...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}