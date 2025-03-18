Tuesdays with Gorney: Wild days ahead for top 2026 quarterbacks

Faizon Brandon (Photo by Paul Strelow/Rivals.com)

Advertisement

Five-star Faizon Brandon has been committed to Tennessee since August and he’s saying all the right things about the Volunteers but Alabama and LSU are not giving up. The Crimson Tide are reaching out to a bunch of elite 2026 quarterbacks including Brandon, Texas commit Dia Bell and others in search of someone. After getting burned by Underwood late, LSU coach Brian Kelly implored donors to pony up more NIL money and that seemed to take hold as the Tigers are in a better position there to make a run at a top 2026 QB. Ryder Lyons’ situation continues to be very interesting. He said over the weekend at OT7 that USC, Oregon and BYU are his top three but I’ve been told USC is sliding after taking former Oregon commit Jonas Williams and the Ducks would slide if five-star Jared Curtis commits there (Georgia is his other finalist). But if Curtis re-commits to Georgia then Oregon would be sitting very pretty for Lyons, who has religious and family connections at BYU. I wouldn’t sleep on Michigan for him because the Wolverines are definitely making a play there along with Ole Miss, Ohio State and others. Curtis, from Nashville (Tenn.) Christian, spent the last week or so visiting his two front-runners – Oregon and Georgia – and could be much closer to a decision now. Once he comes off the board either to the Ducks or the Bulldogs, more dominoes could fall especially as the loser in that recruitment doesn’t want to be left high and dry without an elite QB in this class. Five-star Keisean Henderson has been committed to Houston (which averaged just 14 points per game last season) since May and this is another interesting situation. There is significant pull to stay close to home for the Spring (Texas) Legacy standout but one wonders if there are second thoughts with another bad season – or a massive NIL situation somewhere else. This one will be watched closely until the end.

Keisean Henderson