UA Next: Top performers, observations from Tuesday's practice

Elijah Griffin

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- Rivals breaks down plenty of big-time prospects following the second practice for the 2025 Under Armour Next All-America Game.

Advertisement

1. DL ELIJAH GRIFFIN

Griffin was a prospect that our team wanted to watch closely this week. He had a monster senior season with 27 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks. The questions around him were how would he fare against the best linemen in the country? Those questions have been answered after just two days of action in Orlando. Griffin plays with power from the interior but also moves very well. He’s so quick out of his stance that it’s a major problem for most linemen. He’s been the best player in early practices and the Bulldogs are getting another elite player in the trenches.

2. OL JUAN GASTON

The Georgia signee is too big and strong for most defenders and we got to see it on the outside at tackle as well as inside at guard on Tuesday. Gaston absorbs rushers with a strong base and it is near impossible to move thereafter, part of the reason he again swept one-on-one reps regardless of alignment. There is an ease to the big man’s game and it allows for a patient set with enough length and discipline to initiate the pace in the phone booth. Working on the inside almost seemed unfair on this day, perhaps a glimpse into his future position once in Athens for good.

4. WR DAKORIEN MOORE

The expectations are always high for the No. 1 wide receiver in the land and he just delivers. The Oregon signee got better as the day wore on, showcasing legitimate hands despite an ongoing downpour during team session. Moore snagged a pair of would-be touchdowns in the team setting after making third-level routes look effortless earlier in the workout. He has a command of the entire route tree and his breakaway speed is such a threat that the intermediate game is a layup for the future Duck.

5. DB DIJON LEE

While we didn’t get true one-on-one reps for Lee’s team, he still found a way to splash despite the weather, snagging a clean interception of five-star Keelon Russell in the team setting – and he took it the distance. Later in the workout it was Lee’s length that allowed for another play on the football at the catch point. The Alabama signee’s immense size has taken a back seat to an impressive finesse game early in the week.

5. OL JACKSON CANTWELL

The No. 1 prospect in the 2026 Rivals250 has been working at right tackle for a lot of practice so far. You wouldn’t know it from seeing practice but he’s never played that spot before this week. So the fact that he’s been a top performer while playing out of position is notable. He even played some guard during the team period and held his own. Cantwell’s footwork and technique are advanced for his age. He’s a fast learner and he did a great job keeping up with the elite athletes he saw off the edge. The Missouri native has all the tools to be a cornerstone tackle. Those skills have been on full display so far in Orlando. Oregon, Georgia, Michigan, Missouri and Nebraska are just some of the programs jostling to secure an official visit from him this spring or summer.

6. WR QUENTIN GIBSON

Colorado dipped into Texas to land the productive pass catcher and he has the tools to become a fan favorite in that he is confident on and off the field with an electric game to back it up. Not only did Gibson win every one-on-one rep he took – with two deep snags in the pouring rain to boot – but he did it with a chunk of separation between he and fellow All-American defensive backs. Gibson is smooth off of the line of scrimmage and even better at the top of the route, where his acceleration may be the best of his team’s wide receiver group.

7. DL JAKE KREUL

The IMG Academy junior worked at his usual edge spot with great success during the team setting, getting in on the passers quicker than his fellow front seven defenders on routine. Just as impressively, Kruel worked inside during one-on-ones and showed more power than his near 230-pound frame would suggest. He took home all but one rep in the spotlight competition showcase, and it was against five-star Immanuel Iheanacho, who he then bested with a clinical inside move after setting up his speed rush.

8. WR DONOVAN OLUGBODE

The Missouri signee isn’t the flashiest wideout of the bunch but he just wins reps. Olugbode started off his day with pretty snags on air, including a one-handed grab, but got his best work in during one-on-ones against fellow future SEC players in coverage. The powerful player won underneath with great balance and acceleration but he also got to flash the third-level ball skills in winning a contested catch in the end zone before securing another win on a skinny post. Few pass catchers bring the floor Olugbode will soon show off in Columbia.

9. OL ALAI KALANIUVALU

The late flip from BYU to Oregon could be one that leads to early playing time if Tuesday is any indication. Kalaniuvalu worked at three different offensive line spots and had success followed. He works with patience and a strong, wide base that makes the margin for error smaller for defenders. The four-star isn’t easy to move off of his mark, especially on the inside, and his redirection skill slows counter moves all the same. As he works to use his full extension, this could become one of the late steals of the 2025 cycle for the top-ranked Ducks.

10. DB TAE HARRIS

Georgia Tech’s top signee is filled out and prepared to become a three-down defender but on Tuesday he looked very comfortable in coverage at the second level. Harris broke up multiple passes, including getting some air in shutting down a pass in the team setting. He also cut off a wide rush attempt with his quickness.

MORE TUESDAY OBSERVATIONS: