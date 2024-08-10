PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1SNTkxUDg2TFhYJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

UCLA adds 2025 commitments from two local specialists

Westlake Village (Calif.) Oaks Christian punter Lennox Miller was one of two specialists Saturday to announce his commitment to UCLA.
Westlake Village (Calif.) Oaks Christian punter Lennox Miller was one of two specialists Saturday to announce his commitment to UCLA. (Courtesy of Lennox Miller)
Tracy McDannald • BruinBlitz
Staff Writer
@Tracy_McDannald

UCLA picked up preferred walk-on commitments from a pair of 2025 specialists Saturday, with both announcements on social media coming shortly after the end of the program’s open fall camp practice.

Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon kicker Ashton Zamani and Westlake Village (Calif.) Oaks Christian punter Lennox Miller revealed their decisions an hour apart.

Zamani impressed UCLA special teams coordinator Kodi Whitfield at the school’s prospect camp in June and came away with an offer. The relationship got stronger at the end of July, with newly hired special teams analyst Tucker Meyer also connecting with Zamani during the team’s BBQ and pool party that was attended by several recruits.

“UCLA coaches have been in constant communication with me for the past few months, telling me what the new era under coach (DeShaun) Foster is going to be like,” Zamani told Bruin Blitz after the announcement. “The enthusiasm and energy is very contagious. I picked today because I felt the time was right and I want to put my energy into my final senior season at Sierra Canyon with our first game next week.”

The July team and recruiting event was also when UCLA made a strong impression on Miller and extended the offer.

Both additions continue the Bruins’ added emphasis on special teams since Foster took over the program and Whitfield assumed the coordinator duties to go with his cornerbacks coach title.

UCLA has 16 other scholarship commitments in the 2025 class, including one from long snapper Halakalangi Muagututi’a.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MTk2NDciLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2NhbGlmb3JuaWFwcmVwcy5y aXZhbHMuY29tL25ld3MvdWNsYS1hZGRzLTIwMjUtY29tbWl0bWVudHMtZnJv bS10d28tbG9jYWwtc3BlY2lhbGlzdHMiLAogICAgY3NfZnBpZDogJypudWxs JywKICAgIGNzX2ZwaXQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGRtOiAnKm51bGwn LAogICAgY3NfZnBkdDogJypudWxsJwogIH0pOwogIChmdW5jdGlvbigpIHsK ICAgIHZhciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVudCgic2NyaXB0Iiks IGVsID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05hbWUoInNjcmlwdCIp WzBdOyBzLmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRpbmcgdGhlIGV2ZXJn cmVlbiB2ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5cyBoYXZlIHRoZSBs YXN0IHZlcnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8vcy55aW1nLmNvbS9j eC92em0vY3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5pbnNlcnRCZWZvcmUo cywgZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2NyaXB0PgogIDxpbWcg c3JjPSJodHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNoLmNvbS9wP2MxPTIm YzI9NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRmNhbGlmb3JuaWFwcmVwcy5y aXZhbHMuY29tJTJGbmV3cyUyRnVjbGEtYWRkcy0yMDI1LWNvbW1pdG1lbnRz LWZyb20tdHdvLWxvY2FsLXNwZWNpYWxpc3RzJmM1PTIwMjI3MTk2NDcmY3Y9 Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAvPgo8L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBj b21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK