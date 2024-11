UCLA scored a victory Saturday before kickoff against rival USC.

Bruins receivers coach Erik Frazier added a fourth commitment to the 2026 class when Stockton (Calif.) St. Mary’s three-star recruit Kenneth Moore III gave UCLA his verbal pledge.

Moore, who is among the 700-plus recruits in attendance for the crosstown rivalry game at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, told Bruin Blitz that his comfort level with coaching staff put the program over the top.