Four-star wing prospect Andrej Stojakovic is getting closer to a decision. The No. 32-ranked prospect in the 2023 class received numerous offers over the course of the year, and he made visits to schools around the country in recent months. Ultimately, he took official visits to UCLA, Stanford, Texas and Oregon, and this week he announced that those four programs are his finalists ahead of an expected decision in the coming weeks.

The Bruins jumped out as the favorite over the summer, but he has allowed the process to play out while continuing to get to know all the schools involved. The 6-foot-7 prospect from Jesuit High School up in Carmichael is the son of former NBA standout wing Peja Stojakovic, but he has built his own profile as a high-level recruit in the 2023 class.

His ability to hit shots from deep and create as a playmaker in addition to his athleticism has made him a coveted prospect for many programs around the country.

UCLA has remained active in its pursuit of Stojakovic, and he has gained plenty of respect for the coaches in Westwood.

"Coach [Mick] Cronin is a strict coach who knows what he wants," he previously said. "Loves nothing but wins, and all the players he has know what they have to do to win. A place like that would be amazing."

Since taking his official visit to UCLA at the beginning of the summer, Stojakovic has watched one of his Compton Magic travel ball teammates, Devin Williams, commit to the Bruins.