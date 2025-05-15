UCLA beats out two other contenders for four-star Anthony Jones

Javorsky (San Juan Hills) has enjoyed a strong offseason camp circuit, drawing lots of interest including from UCLA.
UCLA won out over Tennessee and Washington for Jones after numerous visits to Westwood put the Bruins in the lead.
Mutual interest has ramped up after UCLA’s new defensive line coach has taken over the recruitment of Wilder.
Elite Caifornia prospects propel USC to top class for defensive line, defensive back, and Ohio State for wide receiver.
Here’s the latest from national recruiting director Adam Gorney, that includes 3 top CA prospects. Photo: Evan Mack.
