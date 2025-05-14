UCLA DL coach ‘turned up’ attention on local four-star DE Khary Wilder

GARDENA, Calif. — Four-star defensive end Khary Wilder has been on Jethro Franklin’s radar dating back to his stint as the defensive line coach at Fresno State. It will be a full year to the date Thursday that Franklin offered him a scholarship on behalf of the Bulldogs.

Eight months later, and after accepting the job to be UCLA’s new defensive line coach this offseason, Franklin made sure the Gardena (Calif.) Serra lineman got an offer from the Bruins in January.

Franklin’s addition to head coach DeShaun Foster’s staff was the change that improved UCLA’s standing in his recruitment, Wilder’s father, Khary Sr., told Bruin Blitz after Tuesday’s joint college showcase featuring recruits from host Serra and Los Angeles Cathedral.

“Since Franklin’s been there, it’s been turned up. Before coach Franklin got there, there was kind of some dead periods as far as communication,” Khary Sr. said.

“It’s been great. He calls all the time.“