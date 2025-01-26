UCLA junior day: Offers, notes and recruiting nuggets over the weekend

DeShaun Foster and the new-look UCLA coaching staff had its first on-campus recruiting event together Saturday since finalizing the last hires.

The Bruins hosted their junior day at the Wasserman Football Center, with roughly 200 recruits spending a handful of hours with the staff to get a better understanding of the program, the coaches’ backgrounds, attend meetings and tour the facility and campus.

The recruits in attendance ranged from local in-state targets to visitors from Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Tennessee, Texas and other areas of the country who came in to check out Westwood.

Here’s what Bruin Blitz learned throughout the day and Sunday, including comments from nine different recruits — and one video interview: