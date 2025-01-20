USC adds commitment from 2025 WR Cam Sermons

USC has added to its 2025 recruiting class with a commitment from three-star wide receiver Cam Sermons.

Sermons, who is joining the Trojans as a preferred walk-on, is the younger brother of 2026 four-star Rivals100 cornerback and USC commit RJ Sermons and the son of former Trojans running back Rodney Sermons (1994-97).

Sermons had 36 catches for 780 yards and 7 touchdowns in 11 games this past fall for Rancho Cucamonga High School.

USC is in the midst of a significant turnover at the position after losing four of their top five at the position from last season (Zachariah Branch, Kyron Hudson, Duce Robinson and Kyle Ford) while adding one transfer (Boise State's Prince Strachan) and three other incoming freshmen (Corey Simms, Romero Ison and Tanook Hines).

It's also notable that on the commitment graphic produced by USC for Sermons it lists him as an "athlete" so perhaps he could get a look elsewhere on the field as well.