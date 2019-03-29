Atlanta, GA - Five-star Isaiah Mobley was one of 24 players selected as an McDonald's All American. Mobley is headed to USC next year along with AAU teammate and fellow five-star Onyeka Okongwu. Mobley is a true point-forward and plans on bringing a big inside presence along with Okongwu to the Trojans next year. Mobley predicts a spark in Pac-12 play with other top players such as Isaiah Stewart heading to Washington and five-stars Nico Mannion and Josh Green to Arizona.