Young’s showing was completely masterful. Listed at 6-foot, 180 pounds, the four-star standout had to deal with monsters on that defensive line -- five-star Alabama commit Chris Braswell , four-star Tennessee pledge Dominic Bailey , and four-star LSU commit Demon Clowney , Jadeveon ’s cousin. St. Frances looked like a Power Five football team.

Four-star quarterback and USC commit Bryce Young confused the St. Frances defense, frustrated them and completely dominated them with four rushing touchdowns in a 34-18 victory for Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei in the inaugural Trinity League vs The USA Showcase.

It didn’t matter. On pass plays, Young, who is still being seriously pursued by Alabama, zipped the ball all over the field, finding enough space and vision to hit receivers all game long. He only had two passes knocked down, both by four-star 2021 linebacker Aaron Willis.

In the RPO game, Young was a magician, giving it when necessary and keeping it when the defensive end dived down to take out the tailback. He was elusive, shifty, showed off surprising speed to the edge and he ran by elite linebackers and defensive backs.

No one could wrap him up or keep him contained. Young finished with a career-high 104 rushing yards in addition to 247 passing yards.

“I said it from Day 1 when Bryce came into the school, don’t tell him what to do or where to go, just let him go,” Mater Dei coach Bruce Rollinson said. “Magic happens. It’s kind of exciting as I get older to have a dual-threat quarterback. We never had that. I commend my coaches for making the adjustments. You saw what he can do when he can get on the edge. It’s pretty impressive.”

Young said: “When you have a coaching staff that trusts you and allows you to be you and doesn’t want to change everything you do, it’s really rare. The fact that I found that in this coaching staff it’s amazing. I’m definitely grateful for them.

“I’ve always been taught to keep my eyes downfield regardless of the chaos that’s going on around me. It’s something I work on in practice a lot. It’s kind of a combination of instinct along with a lot of hard work in practice that people don’t see, so it’s a healthy combination of those two.”



