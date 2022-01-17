Valley Christian holds off Camarillo in a thriller
Valley Christian Defenders 69, Camarillo Scorpions 66Nate Medina and TJ Waters combined for 46 points to power the Valley Christian Defenders over the Camarillo Scorpions, 69-66.The game was part ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news