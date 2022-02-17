One easy way to get college coaches to pay attention to you as a recruit is to produce. Bakersfield High School star Tybo Rogers certainly did that during the 2021 season. The 2023 athlete shined as a junior and finished the year with over 2,200 all-purpose yards.

He also contributed on defense with 31 tackles and three interception plus he returned a kickoff for a touchdown as well.

“I think I showed people what I can do,” Rogers said about his junior season. “I think I showed that I can also catch the ball, run the ball and that I can do a lot not just on the defensive side. I think I showed people that I can also play offense and also be a leader on and off the field.”

That type of production sure to grab some attention, and for Rogers he has started to see the fruits of his labor pay off with schools now beginning to vie for his commitment. Arizona offered him Wednesday, and that is just the latest school to enter the mix.

Cal, USC, Utah and Nevada have all offered him since the start of 2022.

The process is certainly picking up for Rogers, and he is taking his time to enjoy it while learning more about the schools involved.

“I love every coach that I talk to,” he said. “They all have great personalties and great vibes. Right now I’m just learning about the coaches so I can pick a school.”

The Bears decided to make things official with Rogers three weeks ago after he was able to get on the phone with running backs coach Aristotle Thompson.

Rogers has placed a lot of emphasis on getting to know coaches on a personal level, and he has had no problem building a connection with the Cal assistant coach.