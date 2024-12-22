Warriors Holiday Showcase: Camarillo overpowers Righetti, 76-27

Righetti (5-5) didn’t get on the board until the 3:40 mark of the first quarter when senior Nate Armstrong scored on a nice baseline drive.

For a while, both teams struggled a little offensively after the opening tip and shared some turnovers. Camarillo eventually led 6-0 after seniors Josh C astaniero fed Shane Frank for the first score and senior Jackson Yeates followed with a scoring drive and senior Ty Chisholm later added a putback.

Camarillo (12-1) used a stifling defense and productive share-the-ball offense to lead wire to wire in the impressive victory.

Camarillo continued its early season success with an easy win over Righetti at the Warriors Holiday Showcase at Heritage Christian high school on Saturday, 76-27.

Later, senior Cajun Mike-Price scored on another Castaniero assist and the Scorpions had a double digit lead, 12-2. The first quarter ended at 12-4.

Righetti opened the second quarter scoring to make it 12-6 and they’d go for back-to-back scores only once more the rest of the game.

Camarillo played much more controlled on offense in the second quarter and proceeded to go on a blistering 19-1 run to distance themselves from Righetti for good as the lead ballooned to 31-7.

Junior Josh Troeger finally ended the run with a three-point play to make it 31-10.

But Yeates matched that with a three-point shot and the Scorpions eventually led at halftime, 39-14.

It was more of the same in the third quarter, as sharpshooter Yeates opened with a three-pointer. Senior James Mitchell matched that for the Warriors to make it 42-17 but his team could never mount a comeback threat.

The Camarillo reserves got plenty of run and were just as effective as the starters as the lead continued to grow. A lay in by junior Ian Domme made the score 63-21 as the third quarter ended.

A running clock was used in the fourth quarter as Camarillo kept building its lead. The scoring fittingly ended with a beautiful assist from junior Aaron Piantino to senior Noah Grant to make the final score the largest lead of the game, 76-27.

Yeates and Mike-Price each had game highs with 16 points for Camarillo and Troeger had a team high 7 points for Righetti.



