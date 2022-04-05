Washington lands commitment from 2023 California ATH Keith Reynolds

Kalen DeBoer is beginning to build momentum with his first recruiting class at Washington. The new Huskies head coach added the second piece to the 2023 class late Monday night as Adelanto, California do-everything athlete Keith Reynolds gave the program his commitment after a conversation with the UW head coach.

Reynolds picked the Huskies over offers from Arizona State, Colorado State, Idaho State, Bethune-Cookman, Alabama State and Grambling State.

"After an amazing conversation with coach @KalenDeBoer, I am excited to announce that I am officially committed to the University of Washington!!" Reynolds tweeted at 10 p.m. PT announcing his decision to pick UW.

The Huskies offered Reynolds less than a month ago, so the process with the Washington coaches moved quickly. The versatile recruit was one of the standout receivers at the recent Under Armour NEXT camp in Southern California, and at this point he is expected to join UW as a receiver.

Reynolds played several roles as a junior at Adelanto High School finishing the 2021 season with 353 yards passing plus five touchdown passes. He rushed for 541 yards on 51 carries to go with five touchdowns on the ground. He shined as a pass catcher with 26 catches for 415 yards and three receiving touchdowns.

The speedy playmaker joins Bakersfield running back Tybo Rogers as the second commit in the 2023 class for the Huskies. Rogers committed to the program in early March.

Monday proved to be a big day for UW as Reynolds was the second commitment of the day for the program. Virginia transfer running back Wayne Taulapapa announced his plans to join the Huskies to finish his college career earlier in the day.

