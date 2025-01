Westlake Village (Calif.) Oaks Christian punter Lennox Miller, one of three UCLA commits or signees participating in the Polynesian Bowl, caught up with Bruin Blitz after Monday’s practice at Kamehameha High School in Honolulu.

Miller, a committed preferred walk-on, shared what he’s been told about the staff changes that includes the return of new senior special teams analyst Bailey McElwain, the head start on working with future teammate and long snapper Halakilangi Muagututi’a, and more.