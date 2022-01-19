HONOLULU, Hawaii -- Two of Arizona's highest-rated recruits in the 2022 class are in Honolulu this week representing the Wildcats at the Polynesian Bowl.

Five-star wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan and four-star tight end Keyan Burnett will be among the offensive headliners in the game Saturday, officially wrapping up their high school football careers.

Both have already started to settle in on campus at Arizona, though, as early enrollees, and they talked this week about the experience so far in Tucson and the offseason program under Wildcats director of strength and conditioning Tyler Owens.