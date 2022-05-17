LONG BEACH, California — St. John Bosco safety Ty Lee now has his decision behind him after committing to UCLA within the last couple weeks. The 6-foot-3 recruit will eventually make the move to linebacker in college, and his relationship with new linebackers coach Ken Norton Jr. played a pivotal role in his commitment coming together.

Lee has had a busy couple weeks as his high school team continues to move along during spring ball. However, with the weight of his commitment off his shoulders the three-star prospect has been able to focus on improving and preparing for his senior season.

BruinBlitz took some time speak with the UCLA commit during a break at the Long Beach Tournament of Champions over the weekend as Lee helped St. John Bosco earn the tournament championship.

Among the topics discussed are his commitment to the Bruins, his relationship with Norton, the future plans for his fit at UCLA, becoming a recruiter for the program and much more.

You can watch the full interview below: