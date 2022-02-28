WATCH: Video interview with USC five-star QB commit Malachi Nelson

It was a glimpse into the future of what should be a high-powered offense under coach Lincoln Riley, with a natural succession plan in place from one five-star QB Caleb Williams to another in Nelson over the coming years, and a bevy of top-rated receiver talent in the pipeline.

USC five-star quarterback commit Malachi Nelson was eager to get some live reps in with his future Trojans teammate, wide receiver commit Zachariah Branch, during the Rivals Camp Series event at East Los Angeles College on Sunday.

With even more top talent likely to join in before all is said and done in this 2023 recruiting cycle.

"Man, it's exciting. We have some ballers in that class, and some guys we're looking to bring in, obviously Deandre Moore, a kid from my school, Brandon Inniss was committed to Oklahoma with me, Jalen Hale from Texas, man, there's some guys in this class," Nelson said. "It's crazy to see all the guys we even have shots at. It's going to be exciting for our class."

Excitement is a popular word attached to the USC football program since Riley arrived a few months ago.

Nelson, the No. 2-ranked pro-style QB and No. 3 overall national prospect in the 2023 class, was one of the first big dominoes to follow after Riley's hiring, as he flipped his commitment from Oklahoma to the Trojans back on Nov. 30.

Before competing at the Rivals camp Sunday, Nelson took time to reflect on that whole sequence of events, his connection with Riley, the buzz he feels around the Trojans program these days and more.