There were a few more pertinent questions to get to in this week’s Wednesday’s Leftovers, including how Oklahoma State fills out its 2020 class, Pitt's top targets, Ziaire Williams and more.

Who does Oklahoma State have the best chances at landing in this years class? — OrangePower (@_OrangeVZN_) August 12, 2019

The easy answer would be Cade Cunningham, the second-ranked prospect in the 2020 class whose older brother was just hired as an assistant coach at Oklahoma State. While the easy assumption is that Cunningham will eventually land with the Cowboys, I don't think it's as much of a slam-dunk as some may think. Cunningham has been rather adamant that he is open with his recruitment. We broke the news last week that he was down to a final five and he has remained consistent with his words that he will visit Florida, Kentucky, North Carolina, Oklahoma State and Washington before coming to a decision. By no means am I ruling out the Pokes as Cunningham's eventual landing spot, but there is a chance that he could surprise everyone and sign with one of his other finalists. Five-star guard Bryce Thompson is worth keeping tabs on if Cunningham chooses Oklahoma State. Montreal Pena just visited campus earlier this month and could be a Cowboys lean, and the program also has a good shot at Jaylin Williams.

What recruits does Pitt have the best chances with as it stands — Whalen (@whatt_malen) August 12, 2019

Pitt really wants a playmaking scorer in the 2020 class and also a big body down low that can impact the game, which has made R.J. Davis and John Hugley the Panthers' top two targets throughout the spring and summer months. Pitt's primary competition for Davis is Georgetown, Indiana, Marquette and UCLA, while Hugley has yet to entirely narrow his list. Pitt is in good shape with both standouts, and landing the pair would be a tremendous win. Puff Johnson would also be a big get, but Arizona and North Carolina might be difficult to beat. The Panthers will likely receive a visit from Jalen Bridges, have continued to recruit Zed Key and Andre Curbelo, sit in the final three for Noah Collier and are a sneaky contender for top-60 center Cliff Omoruyi. I don't know who the Panthers end up landing, but I do expect Pitt to finish with a top-30 class.

@coreyevans_10 With Duke turning up the heat on Ziaire Williams, do you see UNC widening their board to land an elite wing? #TwitterTuesday — omer lue (@olueeee) August 12, 2019

No, and for two different reasons. First, just because Duke offered Ziaire Williams doesn’t mean that the five-star wing is a done-deal for the Blue Devils. I do like Duke's chances, but North Carolina has recruited Williams for more than a year, while the Blue Devils have been in the hunt for a month. Second, the Tar Heels have already thrown out offers to a lot of the top wing prospects in the 2020 class. Greg Brown, Puff Johnson, Isaiah Todd, Earl Timberlake and Dawson Garcia are all wings or wing-forwards that are being actively recruited by North Carolina. The Tar Heels are going to strike out more often than they win when it comes to that group, but they do sit in a good spot for Brown, Johnson and Todd. It would make a lot of sense for North Carolina to target Josh Hall. The in-state five-star prospect that will likely not sign until the spring but holds a number of impressive scholarship offers at this time.

Villanova seems to be missing on a bunch of key recruits lately for 2020. They are pursuing Askew. Anyone else that is on their radar? Antoine and Robinson Earl appear to be one and done. — JoeWoo Rychalsky (@TheJoeWoo) August 12, 2019

You’re right. Villanova has been rather silent in the 2020 class with seemingly one offer out to a prospect, Jalen Green, that the Wildcats aren't even recruiting any longer. The Wildcats do not have any scholarship seniors on their roster and they may not lose anyone early to the NBA Draft aside from maybe Bryan Antoine and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl. Villanova does have Tulane sit-out transfer Caleb Daniels on the bench, and he could be viewed as a 2020 commitment as he won't be able to play until next fall. From the high school ranks, Devin Askew is someone worth monitoring. The top-20 junior could potentially reclassify into the 2020 class later this year, though he has remained consistent that he will stick with his current 2021 class. While Louisville and Kentucky look to be the two favorites at the moment, VIllanova should have the chance to host the elite playmaker later this year on an official visit.