The first full week of action includes this four game slate headlined by Don Bosco Prep of New Jersey at St. John Bosco on Fox Sports Prime Ticket.





Thursday





Calabasas at Rancho Cucamonga at 7:00 pm

One of the games of the week is on Thursday when the Coyotes of Calabasas travel east to play at Rancho Cucamonga.

Two talented quarterbacks will be on display, as Fresno State commit Jaden Casey of Calabasas squares off with uncommitted four-star CJ Stroud of Rancho Cucamonga.

This game could see a lot of points and offense with Casey surrounded by LSU commit Jermaine Burton and Oregon commit Johnny Wilson at wide receiver. Rancho Cucamonga counters with weapons like Silas Bolden, Shane Soares, and Jayden Dixon-Veal.





Friday





Don Bosco Prep at St. John Bosco at 7:30 pm

The second of three national opponents to play at Panish Family Stadium against St. John Bosco this season is Don Bosco Prep of Ramsey New Jersey.

The Ironmen are led by one of the top running backs in the country in Jalen Berger. He is ranked 43rd overall and has LSU, Ohio State, Penn State, and Rutgers in his final four college choices.

Also, Don Bosco Prep defensive back Romaine Robinson is committed to Navy.

St. John Bosco rolled DeMatha of Maryland on Saturday and is clicking on offense with the new connection of DJ Uiagalelei and Logan Loya.





Corona Del Mar at St. Francis of Mountain View at 7:00 pm

Corona Del Mar heads up to the Bay Area to face Mountain View, one of the top teams in the region. The Lancers were ranked ninth in Northern California in the preseason by our friends at NorCalPreps.com They open up their season on Friday and feature 300 lb defensive tackle Afa Sanft.

Corona Del Mar opened up 2019 by scoring 59 points last week against Downey. Washington commit Ethan Garbers threw for an Orange County record eight touchdowns last week.

Wide receiver John Humphreys will be playing close to where he will spending the next few years at Stanford.





Saturday





St. Joseph Regional vs JSerra at Cathedral Catholic at 3:30 pm

One of the feature match-ups of the Honor Bowl at Cathedral Catholic in San Diego is the 3:30 game.

St. Joseph Regional of New Jersey opens up its 2019 season ranked 22nd in the preseason by MaxPreps. They were 10-2 last season. They are led this season by Ohio State commit Luke Wypler and Purdue commit Michael Alaimo.

JSerra is 1-0 after a 24-14 win at East of Salt Lake City. Cal running back commit Chris Street and Michigan offensive line commit Jeffrey Persi set the tone for JSerra.



