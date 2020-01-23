This is shaping up to be a big time basketball weekend in the state of California. The Rolling Hills Prep State Preview Classic at Harbor College on Saturday is the premier event in the South, while The Crush In the Valley at Solano College on Friday-Sunday in Fairfield is a top event in the North.

Here is all the info, players to watch, and schedules.





Rolling Hills Prep State Preview Classic

One of the top events in the southern part of the state of California is Harvey Kitani’s Rolling Hills Prep State Preview Classic. The event at Harbor College has an intriguing slate of games with high level players to watch.

The finale of Corona Centennial led by Portland State signee Paris Dawson against Windward led by super sophomores Kijani Wright and Dylan Andrews and UNLV commit Devin Tillis should be a very good game to end the seven game slate.

A pair of games at 12:30 and 7:00 between talented teams from the CIF Southern Section and Los Angeles City Section are also intriguing.

Junior Peyton Watson leads Long Beach Poly into the 12:30 game against a deep Taft team led in scoring by sophomore Ramel Lloyd at nearly 22 points per game.

The 7:00 game should produce highlights as Mayfair’s five-star duo of senior Josh Christoper and Dior Johnson face off with Birmingham and its junior guard duo of David Elliott and Corey Cofield II.





Schedule:

El Camino Real vs. Brentwood at 11 A.M.

Long Beach Poly vs. Taft at 12:30 P.M.

Loyola vs. Rolling Hills Prep at 2 P.M.

Santa Monica vs. Harvard-Westlake at 3:30 P.M.

Colony vs. Westchester at 5 P.M.

Mayfair vs. Birmingham at 7 P.M.

Corona Centennial vs. Windward at 8:30 P.M.





Players to Watch



Uncommitted five-star Josh Christopher

Portland State signee Paris Dawson

Princeton signee Mason Hooks

Five-star sophomore Kijani Wright

Five-star sophomore Dior Johnson

Four-star junior Peyton Watson

Talented sophomore Christian Moore

Four-star sophomore Dylan Andrews





Crush in the Valley

The Grind Session returns to the Napa Valley as Salesian College Preparatory and Prolific Prep host the Crush of the Valley at Solano College in Fairfield.

The three day event has become one of the top showcases in Northern California high school basketball. The final three games on Saturday are loaded with top teams and players.

The 7:00 game features host Prolific Prep with its pair of five-star seniors Jalen Green and Nimari Burnett against Dream City Prep from Arizona that has Marjon Beauchamp and Alex Tchikou, both nationally ranked by Rivals.com among the top 30 seniors and juniors in their respective classes.

The 8:15 game also features one of the host teams as Salesian of Richmond plays Chaminade, who travels to the Bay Area after a Mission League game Friday against Notre Dame.

Salesian is led by seniors Tejon Sawyer and Shane Bell, while Chaminade is led by its junior guards KJ Simpson and Keith Higgins Jr.

The final game of the night features Bishop O’Dowd of Oakland against Desert Pines of Las Vegas. Cal signee Monty Bowser and 6’8 freshman Jalen Lewis are players to watch for Lou Richie’s Dragons. Desert Pines is led by 6’5 junior Anthony Swift and sophomore Milos Uzan.





Players to Watch:

Uncommitted five-star Jalen Green (Prolific Prep)

Texas Tech signee Nimari Burnett (Prolific Prep)

Cal signee Monty Bowser (Bishop O’Dowd)

Illinois signee Coleman Hawkins (Prolific Prep)

Four-star senior Marjon Beauchamp (Dream City Prep)

Five-star junior Jaden Harvey

Four-star junior Isa Silva (Jesuit)

Four-star junior Alex Tchikou (Dream City Prep)





Schedule:

Friday

8pm Prolific Prep (CA) vs. Bella Vista College Prep (AZ)

6:30pm Desert Pines HS (NV) vs. Modesto Christian HS (CA)

5pm Arizona Compass (AZ) vs. Dream City Christian (AZ)

3:30pm GSP Black (CA) vs. PHH Phoenix Prep (AZ)

2pm GSP Grey (CA) vs. Veritas Prep (CA)





Saturday

9:30pm Bishop O’Dowd HS (CA) vs. Desert Pines HS (NV)

8:15pm Chaminade HS (CA) vs. Salesian HS (CA)

7pm Dream City Christian (AZ) vs. Prolific Prep (CA)

5:30pm Modesto Christian HS (CA) vs. Coronado HS (NV)

4pm Vanden HS (CA) vs. Sacramento HS (CA)

2:30pm Stuart Hall HS (CA) vs. Jesuit HS (CA)

1pm Weston Ranch HS (CA) vs. St. Pat’s St. Vincent HS (CA)

11:30am Edison HS (CA) vs. Berkeley HS (CA)

10am PHH Phoenix Prep (AZ) vs. Arizona Compass (AZ)

8:30am Bella Vista College Prep (AZ) vs. GSP Grey (CA)

7am Veritas Prep (CA) vs. GSP Black (CA)





Sunday

3:30pm Prolific Prep (CA) vs. PHH Phoenix Prep (AZ)

2pm Veritas Prep (CA) vs. Dream City Christian (AZ)

12:30pm Bella Vista College Prep (AZ) vs. AZ Compass Prep (AZ)

10:45am GSP Black (CA) vs. GSA Prep (CA)

9am GSP Grey (CA) vs. College Prep Academy (CA)

CaliforniaPreps.com will have coverage of both of these events this weekend.