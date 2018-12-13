CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position



Kayvon Thibodeaux Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

The Early Signing Period is nearly upon us and there are plenty of twists and turns remaining for some committed and uncommitted West prospects. Take a look at some predictions for the Early Signing Period.

The five-star defensive end has kept his recruitment interesting leading up to his Saturday announcement. Alabama has definitely emerged as a front-runner as Thibodeaux has met with the coaches and seems to have a fuller understanding of how the Crimson Tide could develop him in Tuscaloosa. But Oregon is definitely sticking around and Thibodeaux and those close to him have developed a great relationship with that coaching staff especially with assistant Joe Salave’a.

Florida State is still sticking around as Thibodeaux had an in-home with coach Willie Taggart in recent days as well. Florida feels like a longshot at this point but the five-star did have a great in-home with coach Dan Mullen and last weekend Thibodeaux did visit Gainesville. When it comes to Thibodeaux, he’s more interested in how the coaches could develop him for college success and into the NFL. History is important when he looks at coaches but it’s definitely not a top factor. His development is key. This recruitment feels like it’s almost too close to call between the Crimson Tide and the Ducks but seems to be trending one way over the other. Prediction: Alabama

Steele released his final five earlier this week and there were really no surprises in it with Florida, Oregon, USC, Oklahoma and South Carolina making the cut. Those are basically the five schools the five-star cornerback has been most serious about in recent months and all of them at one point or another felt to be in pretty good shape with Steele, who has been committed to UCLA and USC. There is a large contingent of people who feel Steele will head back to the Trojans, but Florida has made tremendous in-roads with the five-star who has said Quincy Wilson is his favorite player. Being tested in the SEC and being developed at that school might be way too much to pass up. I would also not count out South Carolina at all, especially since Steele loved his visit there, is drawn to that program and has a great relationship with defensive coordinator/defensive backs coach Travaris Robinson. Prediction: Florida

Read this first thing in the morning because Daniels is planning to commit at 1 p.m. Pacific time on Thursday and his decision is going to be closely watched by Pac-12 programs looking to become players on the national scene. Daniels is the type of prolific quarterback who could make that happen after he threw for 4,515 yards with 60 touchdowns and four picks this season. He also rushed for 1,536 yards and 16 scores. Arizona State has picked up a tremendous amount of steam recently and the Sun Devils have to like their chances with Daniels heading into decision day. With starter Manny Wilkins gone, the job in Tempe is going to be wide open next season. But Utah also cannot be counted out just yet because Daniels loves the coaching staff and the opportunities there as well. Cal has been high on the list and then UCLA rounds out Daniels’ top four. Prediction: Arizona State

Criddell surprised a lot of people - including some close to him - when he decided to back off his Oregon pledge recently. Oklahoma and Florida State had emerged as the other two main contenders in recent weeks and he’s had good talks with both schools. The four-star defensive back met with Lincoln Riley recently and his connection to Florida State through former Ground Zero 7-on-7 teammate Jaiden Woodbey shouldn’t be understated. But Criddell is expected to visit Oregon again this weekend. He has Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei teammates committed to the Ducks including close friend Sean Dollars, he raved about the program when he initially committed to Oregon and after backing away from that pledge, there is a very real possibility he ends up back in Eugene. Prediction: Oregon