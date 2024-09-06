PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1SNTkxUDg2TFhYJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVI1OTFQODZMWFgnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1SNTkxUDg2TFhYJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

West Spotlight: Predictions for uncommitted prospects

Adam Gorney • Rivals.com
National Recruiting Director
@adamgorney
Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyBicmlnaHRjb3ZlJyBpZD0nYnJp Z2h0Y292ZS1jb250YWluZXItNTYyMjU1NCc+PC9kaXY+CjxzY3JpcHQ+CiAg dmFyIGNvbmZpZyA9IHsKICAgIGF1dG9wbGF5OiB0cnVlLAogICAgY29tc2Nv cmVDNDogInJpdmFscyIsCiAgICBoaWRlUGxheWxpc3Q6IHRydWUsCiAgICBp dGVtczogW3sKICAgICAgaWQ6ICJhOTM5NTQzMy1lYTEzLTNhNTktODFkNC04 NjdhNTRjN2EwZDkiLAogICAgICBtaW1ldHlwZTogIm1lZGlhL3NhcGkiCiAg ICB9XSwKICAgIGxhbmc6ICJlbi1VUyIsCiAgICBwYWdlU3BhY2VJZDogIjIw MjI3MTk2NDciLAogICAgcmVjb21tZW5kYXRpb246IGZhbHNlLAogICAgcmVn aW9uOiAiVVMiLAogICAgc2l0ZTogInJpdmFscyIKICB9OwogIGNvbnN0IHNj cmlwdCA9IHdpbmRvdy5kb2N1bWVudC5xdWVyeVNlbGVjdG9yKCJzY3JpcHRb c3JjPSdodHRwczovL3MueWltZy5jb20vcngvZXYvcHJvZC9ldnBsYXllci5q cyddIik7CiAgY29uc3QgY29udGFpbmVyID0gd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnF1 ZXJ5U2VsZWN0b3IoIiNicmlnaHRjb3ZlLWNvbnRhaW5lci01NjIyNTU0Iik7 CiAgCiAgLy8gTWFrZSBzdXJlIHRoZSBzY3JpcHQgaXMgbG9hZGVkIGJlZm9y ZSB0cnlpbmcgdG8gcmVuZGVyIHZpZG9lIHBsYXllcgogIGlmIChzY3JpcHQg JiYgY29udGFpbmVyKSB7CiAgICB2YXIgcGxheWVyID0gbmV3IFlBSE9PLlZp ZGVvUGxhdGZvcm0uVmlkZW9QbGF5ZXIoY29uZmlnKTsKICAgIHBsYXllci5y ZW5kZXIoIiNicmlnaHRjb3ZlLWNvbnRhaW5lci01NjIyNTU0Iik7CiAgfQo8 L3NjcmlwdD4KCg==

Even though most of the top 2025 prospects in the West are already committed there are still some big names waiting to make their pledges. We look at some of those players along with some elite 2026 prospects in this four-pack of commitment predictions in the West region.

THIS SERIES: Six commitment predictions in the Southeast | Midwest predictions | Mid-South predictions | Florida predictions

MORE GORNEY: Ten biggest recruiting visits of the weekend | Where we ranked every NFL starting QB as HS prospects | More chatter rolls in from Week 1 visits | Recruiting Rumor Mill following busy weekend of visits | Sleeping giant Texas A&M is still snoozing | How the 2024 five-stars fared in Week 1 | Ranking the biggest decommitments of August | FSU recruits not hitting panic button

Advertisement

*****

CLASS OF 2025 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State

CLASS OF 2026 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State

TRANSFER PORTAL: Full coverage | Player ranking | Team ranking | Transfer search | Transfer Tracker

*****

Many of the top 2026 quarterbacks have already secured their spots and made early commitments but Fahey is not rushing his decision and isn’t being forced to make an announcement, especially as new schools could get involved. But one seems to be sticking out most.

There are considerations to stay in the West with Cal and Washington being the biggest players there for the Mission Viejo, Calif., standout, but Fahey has built such a strong relationship with the Ole Miss coaching staff that the Rebels look like the team to beat.

The four-star quarterback was in Oxford for the season opener (Mission Viejo teammate and four-star receiver Vance Spafford has called Ole Miss his dream school) and there are expectations to return for an SEC game later this season.

Prediction: Ole Miss

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH OLE MISS FANS AT REBELGROVE.COM

Madden Faraimo
Madden Faraimo

One of the most thoughtful and soft-spoken prospects in the 2025 class off the field, Faraimo turns a switch when he steps between the lines and becomes a heat-seeking missile looking to destroy the ball carrier. He’s also one of the best-looking linebackers in recent memory so he has the physical tools to get it done all over the field.

As for his recruitment, four teams are still standing out most with Notre Dame, Ohio State, USC and Washington making the biggest impressions over recent months. The Trojans have stepped it up recently but it still feels like the Irish are way ahead in this recruitment for numerous reasons.

The San Juan Capistrano (Calif.) JSerra four-star linebacker loves the mix of academics and athletics in South Bend, the linebacker tradition there and seeing Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa have early success there certainly cannot hurt.

Prediction: Notre Dame

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH NOTRE DAME FANS AT INSIDENDSPORTS.COM

RYDER LYONS
RYDER LYONS

Maybe no coach in the country does a better job recruiting and developing quarterbacks than Lincoln Riley as he’s had many over the years and most recently Caleb Williams was the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft. USC still has five-star quarterback Julian Lewis committed. And then Lyons could be next.

The timing would actually make total sense if the 2026 five-star quarterback from Folsom, Calif., picks the Trojans.

Miller Moss would be finished up, and Lewis would presumably be the guy in Los Angeles.

But then Lyons would have his senior season of high school to play and then a one-year Mormon mission before coming in for one season to presumably be the next guy after Lewis.

Quarterback recruiting – and success – can be fickle but that seems like the plan in motion. USC is the leader but a summer visit to Ole Miss really intrigued Lyons as he loved coach Lane Kiffin, quarterback Jaxson Dart and the operation there.

Prediction: USC

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH USC FANS AT TROJANSPORTS.COM

The Draper (Utah) Corner Canyon four-star is proving to be one of the nation’s top receivers and he’s going to be in serious five-star consideration during our next rankings meeting. His recruitment is taking shape as well.

Utah, USC and Georgia stand out most to Myles, who was at Texas A&M over the weekend. He could take some Midwest trips with Michigan and Ohio State being the main players there.

After everything is said and done, though, the feeling is still that Myles is leaning heavily to the Utes. The four-star receiver will take all of his visits and something could certainly change as he goes around the country and gets a feel for things. But Utah is still looking strong to land the state’s top player.

Prediction: Utah

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH UTAH FANS AT UTENATION.COM

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MTk2NDciLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2NhbGlmb3JuaWFwcmVwcy5y aXZhbHMuY29tL25ld3Mvd2VzdC1zcG90bGlnaHQtcHJlZGljdGlvbnMtZm9y LXVuY29tbWl0dGVkLXByb3NwZWN0cyIsCiAgICBjc19mcGlkOiAnKm51bGwn LAogICAgY3NfZnBpdDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZG06ICcqbnVsbCcs CiAgICBjc19mcGR0OiAnKm51bGwnCiAgfSk7CiAgKGZ1bmN0aW9uKCkgewog ICAgdmFyIHMgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5jcmVhdGVFbGVtZW50KCJzY3JpcHQiKSwg ZWwgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5nZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5VGFnTmFtZSgic2NyaXB0Iilb MF07IHMuYXN5bmMgPSB0cnVlOwogICAgLy8gbG9hZGluZyB0aGUgZXZlcmdy ZWVuIHZlcnNpb24gb2YgY3MuanMgc28gd2UgYWx3YXlzIGhhdmUgdGhlIGxh c3QgdmVyc2lvbgogICAgcy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0cHM6Ly9zLnlpbWcuY29tL2N4 L3Z6bS9jcy5qcyI7CiAgICBlbC5wYXJlbnROb2RlLmluc2VydEJlZm9yZShz LCBlbCk7CiAgfSkoKTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8bm9zY3JpcHQ+CiAgPGltZyBz cmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vc2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJkcmVzZWFyY2guY29tL3A/YzE9MiZj Mj03MjQxNDY5JmM3PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGY2FsaWZvcm5pYXByZXBzLnJp dmFscy5jb20lMkZuZXdzJTJGd2VzdC1zcG90bGlnaHQtcHJlZGljdGlvbnMt Zm9yLXVuY29tbWl0dGVkLXByb3NwZWN0cyZjNT0yMDIyNzE5NjQ3JmN2PTIu MCZjaj0xJmNzX3VjZnI9MCIgLz4KPC9ub3NjcmlwdD4KPCEtLSBFbmQgY29t U2NvcmUgVGFnIC0tPgoKCg==