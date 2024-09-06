West Spotlight: Predictions for uncommitted prospects
Even though most of the top 2025 prospects in the West are already committed there are still some big names waiting to make their pledges. We look at some of those players along with some elite 2026 prospects in this four-pack of commitment predictions in the West region.
Many of the top 2026 quarterbacks have already secured their spots and made early commitments but Fahey is not rushing his decision and isn’t being forced to make an announcement, especially as new schools could get involved. But one seems to be sticking out most.
There are considerations to stay in the West with Cal and Washington being the biggest players there for the Mission Viejo, Calif., standout, but Fahey has built such a strong relationship with the Ole Miss coaching staff that the Rebels look like the team to beat.
The four-star quarterback was in Oxford for the season opener (Mission Viejo teammate and four-star receiver Vance Spafford has called Ole Miss his dream school) and there are expectations to return for an SEC game later this season.
Prediction: Ole Miss
One of the most thoughtful and soft-spoken prospects in the 2025 class off the field, Faraimo turns a switch when he steps between the lines and becomes a heat-seeking missile looking to destroy the ball carrier. He’s also one of the best-looking linebackers in recent memory so he has the physical tools to get it done all over the field.
As for his recruitment, four teams are still standing out most with Notre Dame, Ohio State, USC and Washington making the biggest impressions over recent months. The Trojans have stepped it up recently but it still feels like the Irish are way ahead in this recruitment for numerous reasons.
The San Juan Capistrano (Calif.) JSerra four-star linebacker loves the mix of academics and athletics in South Bend, the linebacker tradition there and seeing Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa have early success there certainly cannot hurt.
Prediction: Notre Dame
Maybe no coach in the country does a better job recruiting and developing quarterbacks than Lincoln Riley as he’s had many over the years and most recently Caleb Williams was the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft. USC still has five-star quarterback Julian Lewis committed. And then Lyons could be next.
The timing would actually make total sense if the 2026 five-star quarterback from Folsom, Calif., picks the Trojans.
Miller Moss would be finished up, and Lewis would presumably be the guy in Los Angeles.
But then Lyons would have his senior season of high school to play and then a one-year Mormon mission before coming in for one season to presumably be the next guy after Lewis.
Quarterback recruiting – and success – can be fickle but that seems like the plan in motion. USC is the leader but a summer visit to Ole Miss really intrigued Lyons as he loved coach Lane Kiffin, quarterback Jaxson Dart and the operation there.
Prediction: USC
The Draper (Utah) Corner Canyon four-star is proving to be one of the nation’s top receivers and he’s going to be in serious five-star consideration during our next rankings meeting. His recruitment is taking shape as well.
Utah, USC and Georgia stand out most to Myles, who was at Texas A&M over the weekend. He could take some Midwest trips with Michigan and Ohio State being the main players there.
After everything is said and done, though, the feeling is still that Myles is leaning heavily to the Utes. The four-star receiver will take all of his visits and something could certainly change as he goes around the country and gets a feel for things. But Utah is still looking strong to land the state’s top player.
Prediction: Utah