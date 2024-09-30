Which Beavers have out performed their recruiting rankings?

With the Oregon State football team (3-1) preparing to face Colorado State (2-2) on Saturday, BeaversEdge looks at several players who have out-performed their recruiting ranks!

From unranked and a former walk-on to being a leading receiver, its been a long road and journey fro Trent Walker but the Beaverton native is making the most of his opportunity this season to be the program's No. 1 receiver. In four games, Walker has been very strong with 23 receptions for 229 yards.