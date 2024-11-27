WR Demaje Riley becomes UCLA’s first 2027 commit

Tulare (Calif.) Tulare Union receiver Demaje Riley made a sudden decision late Tuesday evening and announced on social media that he committed to UCLA.

Next week’s early-signing period for the 2025 high school football class may have everyone’s focus, but UCLA is already working two whole classes ahead.

The commitment makes UCLA just the 10th program to secure at least one pledge in the class.

Bruins receivers coach Erik Frazier has now helped secure all four commitments in the 2026 class, including last Saturday’s decision from Kenneth Moore III, and now the first of the following cycle.

The announcement is the clearest sign yet that the direction in recruiting under first-year head coach DeShaun Foster is drastically different than the approach from the previous six years under Chip Kelly, who often slow-played mere scholarship offers until recruits got into their junior year.

“We want to show how recruiting is gonna go around here in the future,” Foster said, in general, about his program’s approach Monday evening.

Riley, who picked up the offer Sept. 4, took part in a 7-on-7 camp at UCLA in June that his high school participated in.

Riley also holds an offer from Nevada.