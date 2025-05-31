Cal snags commitment from high three-star OL Elisha Faamatuainu on visit

Cal was one of the first schools to offer high three-star offensive tackle Elisha Faamatuainu over a year ago, and the persistence paid off for Justin Wilcox's program on Saturday. The Bears were able to bring in the 6-foot-5, 300-pound offensive line recruit for an official visit this weekend, and before the end of the trip he decided to make his college decision.

The Bears earned Faamatuainu's commitment over a slew of high-level programs including USC, Oregon, Auburn, Michigan State and ACC foe SMU. Arizona State, Arizona, San Diego State, UNLV, Purdue, BYU, Colorado State and Utah also offered the new 2026 Cal commit.

Earlier in the year, Faamatuainu said he was looking for a program that had a strong community feel, and the Bears have certainly wanted to make Berkeley a welcoming environment as of late — especially for Polynesian recruits.



"For me, the biggest thing and the key word is involvement," Faamatuainu said.