The 13th annual NorCal Clash highlights some of the top incoming seniors and juniors in the region.





The game will take place at Chabot College on Sunday, August 28 at 3:00 PM.





Here are five storylines to watch:





1. 2023s boast frontline talent: The strength of front court prospects goes a long way in determining the strength of a class and the class of 2023 has it. Granada’s Andrew McKeever built off a good junior season with strong play on the Adidas circuit with Team Lillard en route to committing to St. Mary’s. Modesto Christian’s Prince Oseya has very good length and it plays well as a defender and rim runner. Grant’s Jordan Bobo has good strength and has become more comfortable on the perimeter.





2. More stock risers to watch: Oakland guard Money Williams and Dougherty Valley’s Ryan Beasley used the spring and summer with Arsenal and West Coast Elite NorCal respectively to emerge as two of the best seniors in NorCal. Inderkum senior Jalen Glenn had a strong summer and will be one of the top players in the Sacramento area next season. In the class of 2024, Branson’s Jase Butler played well with the Oakland Soldiers to pick up a few early offers.





3. Old faces in new places for 2024: Many of the top 2024 prospects will be at new schools for the high school season. Ty Virgil is now at Sheldon, Ben Roseborough will suit up at Monterey Trail with 2023 Varick Lewis and Kevin Haupt is now at Jesuit after a good sophomore season at Oakmont.





4. 2024s boast versatile roster: The juniors have five players listed at 6-foot-5 and 6-foot-6 with Virgil, Pinole Valley’s Zion Wilburn, Vanden’s Tyler Thompson, Head-Royce’s Marcel Pierre-Louis and Twelve Bridges’ Jacob Gilchrist. Twelve Bridges High School in Lincoln is entering just its second school year.





5. Nationally Ranked Prospects: Salesian senior Tyler Harris is ranked No. 110 overall in the latest Rivals.com rankings. Prolific Prep junior Zion Sensley (previously at Riordan) is No. 83 in the country for the 2024 class.





The showcase game has featured some of the top players to come through Northern California, including Mitty’s Aaron Gordon, Pleasant Grove’s Marquese Chriss, Capital Christian’s DJ Wilson, Bishop O’Dowd’s Ivan Rabb, Castro Valley’s Juan Anderson, Salesian’s Jabari Bird, St. Mary’s-Stockton’s Gabe Vincent and Salesian’s James Akinjo.



