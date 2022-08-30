LOS ANGELES, California — 2023 edge rusher David Peevy felt like he was close to making a college decision, but picking just one program has proved to be more difficult than he previously thought.

At this stage, the versatile two-way player from Lincoln High School in San Diego, California has his focus on a handful of teams with Oregon remaining as one of the schools that has consistently been part of his top group.

“Recruiting is going great, actually, for me,” he said. “I really narrowed down my top five, top three. It’s looking great.”

USC, Washington, Utah State and San Diego State are the other schools Peevy is giving most of his attention to entering the fall.

“I did have a timeline, but I think it’s getting pushed back,” he said. “I don’t know when I’m going to commit now. ... Washington, USC and Oregon are making it hard for me to choose. They’re throwing a lot of stuff at me, and Utah State and San Diego State, it’s making it hard to choose.”

The Ducks have been involved with the 6-foot-4 edge rusher as long as any other program, and that has helped Peevy build a strong bond with the staff. Having two of his former teammates on the roster as freshmen this season has been another added bonus for Dan Lanning's team as it pursues the 2023 prospect.