Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Nov 20, 2024
2025 Army Commits are ‘pumped’ for the Army-Notre Dame game
A.M. Allan
GBK Sr. Recruiting Analyst
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In