Rivals Rankings Week: Ten biggest risers in the Rivals250

Jaiden Braker (Photo by Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

The updated 2025 Rivals250 is out and there were dozens of big movers. Take a closer look at the 10 biggest movers in the latest Rivals250.

Advertisement

Moved up: 171 spots Lloyd has outstanding size at 6-foot-6 and 290 pounds and it shows on film when he simply puts defenders on skates. He does a great job quickly engaging with defensive linemen and has the strength to move them wherever he pleases. Lloyd’s athleticism is obvious on film and his technique has improved year over year. It will be interesting to see how he adjusts to the level of competition in college. The Alabama commit has not faced a pass rusher like he'll come across next year.

Moved up: New to the Rivals250 We've alluded to it for a while but Braker now enters the Rivals250 at No. 100 overall. The explosive linebacker out of Georgia brings to the field the type of versatility that defensive coordinators will love. Braker is a great open field tackler and pursues the ball carrier with an outstanding motor. As a blitzer, Braker is able to make his way into the backfield taking a variety of routes and using multiple techniques to beat blockers to the ball. There's still room for him to physically mature before he sees consistent playing time at the college level but right now he has the type of athleticism and playing style that is hard to overlook.

Moved up: New to the Rivals250 Garcia is a massive, quick-twitch offensive lineman who routinely finishes his blocks. He can be seen quickly getting down the field to find defenders to steamroll. Garcia does a great job firing out of his stance, getting his hands on defenders quickly and driving them down the field. As a pass blocker, he has the tools to stymie power rushers and speed rushers who try to get around the corner. The steps he's taken to improve his game this year are noticeable and it should allow him to get on the field fairly early in his college career.

Moved up: New to the Rivals250 Dotson is a big-time playmaker in the secondary who can lock down receivers but has the tools to be a very good safety at the college level. He does a great job getting his hands on the ball but what really stands out is his physical play. Dotson is an active defender against the run and can be an enforcer when receivers run routes over the middle. He even lines up on offense, making some spectacular catches and has proven to be dangerous with the ball in his hands. Dotson has the size and length to line up in multiple positions on defense, making the lives of defensive coordinators much easier.

Moved up: New to the Rivals250 Linton's abilities as a pass rusher have really shined this season. The 6-foot-4, 215-pound defensive end has the quickness and aggressive style that should make him a quarterback's worst nightmare at the college level. He has a variety of moves that allow him to create chaos in the backfield on a consistent basis and he continues to add hand techniques to his repertoire. There's plenty of room for Linton to fill out his frame once he gets to the college level but he may not be a consistent contributor until he's physically ready. In the early days of his college career he may only see spot duty as a pass rusher but there is the potential for him to be a game-changing presence on the defensive side of the ball.

Moved up: New to the Rivals250 Brute force and quickness are hallmarks of Wynn’s game. The massive interior defensive lineman routinely beats double team blocks to make tackles for a loss. He has the strength to anchor down when he needs to but more often than not he is pushing offensive linemen backward into the running back or quarterback. Wynn employs subtle hand techniques which, when combined with his impressive lateral agility, make it really difficult for offensive linemen to keep him out of the backfield.

Moved up: New to the Rivals250 Walker had to navigate a late transfer to play his senior season and, even though his production slipped, he still displayed the skill set that gives us confidence in his ability to be a standout at the next level. He may not be a burner but he is very tough to get on the ground and displays the balance and power that makes his style translate to the college game. Walker has the ability to make defenders miss in the open field but he more often likes to run through them. He’s also a reliable receiver out of the backfield, which should pay dividends down the road.

Moved up: New to the Rivals250 The size, speed and athletic profile Phillips brings to the table is one of the best of any defensive back in this class. The 6-foot-2, 170-pound cornerback out of Texas has posted impressive track and field results which are clearly evident on film when he closes on the ball while it’s in the air. His long wingspan and explosiveness off his plant foot keep receivers from creating the separation quarterbacks need. Phillips has a technical skill set that should allow him to see the field early in his college career.

Moved up: 101 spots Hayward took his game up a notch this season, stringing together some really impressive performances where he showcased improved open field tackling and anticipation skills. The Tennessee safety commit is a big hitter with a knack for getting his hand on the ball. Hayward has a solid 6-foot-1 frame and has posted multiple sub-4.6 40s. He’s able to cover plenty of ground in the secondary and is very effective when guarding running backs and tight ends. Hayward is definitely an asset against the run as well. There is a good chance Hayward sees the field early in his college career.