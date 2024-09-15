2025 point guard Semetri Carr breaks down weekend commitment to Cal

Carr previously narrowed his choices to five programs, including Cal, as Colorado, New Mexico, Creighton and the University of San Francisco rounded out his top schools. He took several visits throughout the process including trips to his finalists, but the pull to stay close to home and the future fit he sees with the Bears playing for Mark Madsen ultimately won out.

Semetri "TT" Carr was methodical in his approach to picking a college. The point guard from Archbishop Riordan in San Francisco took numerous visits, and waited until he found the right fit to make his choice. All roads led to Berkeley.

"I think it really checked all of my boxes, but the pushing factor for me was the coaching staff and opportunity," Carr told Golden Bear Report about his decision to commit to Cal over the weekend. "I feel like I can thrive with the style of play there. But, mainly, coach Madsen, coach Maz (Adam Mazarei) and all the assistant coaches, and him having his NBA experience, I feel like having that as my head coach is special.

"They have a lot of NBA sets. They like to go fast, push the ball down the court, and I feel like it just matched me. The vibe I got from Cal, it just felt right. It felt like home."

Carr put together an impressive summer that brought him into the mix with several different programs. He shined at the June Section 7 event in Arizona playing with Riordan after making the move from The Branson School, and the success continued into July when he played with the Oakland Soldiers on the Nike EYBL travel ball circuit.

The Bears were there all along that journey.