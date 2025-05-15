2026 CB recruit Deon Jackson remains firm in commitment to Cal

LONG BEACH, Calif. — Just days before three-star cornerback Deon Jackson committed to Cal in February, one of the coaches who played a part in the Bears' pursuit of him left the program. Still, the departure of Tre Watson for TCU did not impact Jackson en route to his commitment to the Bears.

Since then, the Long Beach Poly standout has continued to build on his relationship with new co-defensive coordinator Terrence Brown while growing his bond with Watson's replacement in Berkeley, Allen Brown.

Other programs are remaining involved in pursuing Jackson at this point in the spring, and he had plenty of eyes on him this week when his team held its spring college showcase. Still, Jackson remains committed to the Bears and is excited about his future in Berkeley.

"What made it the right spot, I feel like life after ball up there in Berkeley," Jackson said as he reflected on what made him choose the Bears earlier in the year. "The coaches being as transparent as possible. It's a collective from my father, my mom and the coaches we all came together.

"It was the right fit for me. A 4-2-5 defense. I could rub elbows with certain people in the classroom and things like that. Having Cal on my degree, that looks very good."