Recruiting Rumor Mill: Calendar packed with visits, showcases

Kenton Dopson III (Photo by Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

With visits happening, college showcases going on and so much more, another Recruiting Rumor Mill was needed this week. Here’s the latest from Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney. MORE: Best recruiting class at each position in 2026 cycle

LSU recognizes it’s a little late to Ainsworth’s recruitment but during a recent visit position coach Brad Davis and others made it blatantly clear they want to be a top contender for the four-star offensive tackle from Biloxi, Miss. Ainsworth loved his trip to Baton Rouge and while NC State, Nebraska, Florida State, Ole Miss and Liberty have been more involved, the Tigers can be a major contender down the stretch.

A whole host of major programs are involved with the 2027 four-star cornerback from Cincinnati (Ohio) Anderson as Ohio State, Alabama and many others are in the mix. LSU will be a “serious option” moving forward as well. Alston loved his time with position coach Corey Raymond and he’s fully aware of all the receiver and defensive back history within the program.

Oregon is “very high” on Bowens’ list following a recent visit to Eugene where he loved, basically, everything. The 2027 three-star defensive end from Sutter, Calif., loved the coaches, their youthful energy, their attention to detail, how they treat their athletes and even the weather. Oregon is the program to beat.

Kansas State, Boise State and Arkansas are going to play a role in Collins’ recruitment but Texas Tech is going to be right there as well, especially after the three-star offensive tackle from Amarillo (Texas) West Plains loved his visit to Lubbock over the weekend. If the Red Raiders land Collins it will be because of his relationship with coach Joey McGuire as Collins believes he’s the best head coach he’s met through the recruiting process.

After his visit to Colorado, Deck got all the answers to the questions he had about the Buffaloes. The main message was if he takes care of everything on and off the field, then he will be rewarded. Penn State, Michigan and Baylor are the other three standouts for the three-star safety from Frisco (Texas) Lone Star.

A new offer from Texas is definitely big as the 2027 four-star cornerback from Miami (Fla.) Norland is excited since the Longhorns made the playoff last season. But Miami is still the favorite. It could be nearly impossible to beat the Hurricanes since they’re down the road and they’ve now been ahead for some time.

It’s super early for the 2028 quarterback from Tustin, Calif., but Oregon is tracking as the early front-runner because there’s “nothing like the coaches” in Eugene and he loves the development and growth he sees from the players there. Washington and Penn State are two other early standouts but Oregon has an edge right now.

Florida is the leader for the four-star linebacker from Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy but Michigan is right there as well as the Wolverines are “just short of neck-and-neck” with the Gators. Colorado could be moving up quickly as well since Forkpa has never laughed so much with a coaching staff during his weekend visit and he loves position coach Andre’ Hart and all the NFL experience the coaches have in Boulder.

UCLA is working hard to keep the 2027 three-star defensive tackle from Hesperia (Calif.) Oak Hills home and his recent visit to Westwood went really well as the event was super fun and the coaches were “transparent about everything.” The Bruins are right there with Oregon, Notre Dame and Utah as the early favorites.

UCLA, Utah and BYU are the three standouts for the Provo (Utah) Timpview four-star safety so if he leaves the state, the Bruins look best. Galea’i loved a recent trip to Westwood as he saw the family-oriented culture there and the idea of setting himself up in football and for life after football. But it could still be tough to pull him out of Utah.

After backing off his Florida pledge in April, the four-star safety from Orlando (Fla.) First Academy was in Oregon over the weekend and the Ducks are starting to really build a strong relationship there. Jackson loved the background of the coaching staff as Oregon joins Nebraska, LSU, Florida and Miami as the new front-runners.

A Mother’s Day breakfast at UCLA really stood out to Ili and his family and was the “home run” moment of his time in Westwood as the Bruins and USC continue to battle it out for the four-star linebacker from Kahuku, Hawaii. It’s big that Ili is related to Nico and Madden Iamaleava and got to do the visit with his cousin Malaki Soliai-Tui as the family feel at UCLA was clear.

Auburn has made a major impression on Javorsky, who landed the SEC offer without much more big attention in his recruitment, but now others are coming around as UCLA is his newest offer and it’s a big one. The San Juan Capistrano (Calif.) San Juan Hills interior offensive lineman has a great relationship with UCLA position coach Andy Kwon and Javorsky was at a loss for words now that the Bruins are involved.

The four-star running back from Boca Raton (Fla.) West Boca Raton has been committed to Miami since March and the Hurricanes have always been the front-runner. But Alabama won’t stop coming after him and sent two reps to meet with Mallory earlier this week. The message was that Mallory remains a “high priority” for the Crimson Tide, his character aligns with the program and he’s physically ready to play early. It’s “more than likely” a visit to Tuscaloosa happens for the Miami commit.

UCLA is definitely a front-runner for the three-star defensive end from Orem, Utah, especially after his recent visit and his opportunity to spend time with assistant coaches Jethro Franklin and Ikaika Malloe. Their ability to develop players for the NFL was a big standout for Moala and could help the Bruins down the road.

Spafford did not get to meet Colorado coach Deion Sanders, who was dealing with an emergency, but he had an “amazing” visit to Colorado over the weekend. The four-star Georgia receiver commit from Mission Viejo, Calif., loves how that coaching staff develops players and lets freshmen play. Miami is still the biggest threat to flip Spafford, but Washington and Colorado are right there, too.

The high three-star defensive tackle from Englewood (Colo.) Cherry Creek loved the hospitality at UCLA over the weekend and the message that “everyone on the defense eats” for the Bruins. The position is taught differently at his high school than at UCLA but Umu-Cais doesn’t mind since in Westwood it’s more of an NFL feel on the defensive line. He’s keeping all options open and not hinting at front-runners, but the Bruins are very clearly a contender.