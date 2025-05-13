Catching Up with Cash: Herrera on New Offers, Iowa

In October, Iowa landed the commitment of 2026 three-star quarterback out of Bishops High School in La Jolla, California, Cash Herrera. Within the last week, Herrera has received two new offers from Arizona and Cal, causing speculation in the Iowa fanbase as to whether or not he'll stick with his commitment to the Hawkeyes.

Herrera caught up with Hawkeye Beacon on Monday evening to discuss where his recruitment stands, why he's continued to stick with Iowa, whether or not he's planning any visits and more.